Rwanda Intensify Training Ahead of Nigeria Showdown, Desperate for 3 Points

Rwanda vs Nigeria is beginning to live up to its pre-match razzmatazz as both teams clash on Friday, March 21

The Amavubi have intensified training ahead of the massive showdown as they are desperate to claim all three points

Head coach Adel Amrouche has called on the fans and journalists in the country to believe in the team

The CAF qualification Group C leaders Rwanda have intensified their training ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Amavubi welcome the Super Eagles to the Amahoro Stadium on Friday, March 21 as they seek all three points to remain top of the group.

After four matches, Rwanda lead the pack with 7 points and a better goal difference alongside South Africa and Benin who have 7 points each as well.

Rwanda host Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier slated for March 21. Photo: @FERWAFA.

Source: Twitter

Three-time African Champions Nigeria have struggled in the qualification series, having failed to register a win in any of the matches played so far.

Nigeria registered 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin, as per ESPN.

They are fifth on the group standings with just three points as they now approach Match Day 5.

Rwanda intensify training for Nigeria showdown

Meanwhile, the Amavubi are desperate to remain top of the group and three points against Nigeria would be a massive result.

The newly appointed head coach Adel Amrouche recently named his provisional squad for the upcoming matches.

The tactician called up 28 players, including 13 foreign-based professionals who largely ply their trade across North Africa.

Captain of the side Bizimana Djihad from Al Ahli Tripoli spearheads this matchup, commanding the midfield with authority.

Standout talents like midfielder Mugisha Bonheur of Stade Tunisien, striker Ishimwe Anicet from Olympique Beja, and defender Manzi Thierry, who represents Al Ahli Tripoli, are also invited.

Their presence highlights both their individual skill and the rising influence of Rwandan athletes in global football.

They have since commenced training as the players were captured engaging in paces under the watchful eyes of Amrouche.

He charged football fans in the country and journalists alike to support the team, saying they can do something special. Amrouche said via Brila:

“We should believe we can do something special. I work a lot; I’m not a coach who talks too much.

"Everyone has a role to play in the team’s success, including journalists, because you are part of football development. Me alone, I can’t do anything. Everyone must get involved.”

Rwanda are determined to take all three points when they host Nigeria. Photo: @FERWAFA.

Source: Twitter

Chelle reads riot act to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle has made a key announcement as more players arrive in Kigali for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team will train at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday as they begin final preparations for the encounter.

The 47-year-old was tasked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the team secures a spot in the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

The Franco-Malian tactician has placed a ban on visitors during his training sessions and in camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng