Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees emphasised that his team is not in Nigeria for a holiday, but to secure valuable points

The German tactician also confirmed that experienced forward Knowledge Musona is ready for the must-win encounter.

The Super Eagles will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo today at 5pm

Michael Nees has expressed confidence in his players ahead of their World Cup encounter against Nigeria today.

The Warriors secured a 2-2 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa last Thursday.

Zimbabwe are bottom of the CAF Qualification Group C with three points after five matches.

Nees wants his players to flow with the game

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees emphasized that his players are not in Uyo for a vacation but are focused on giving the Super Eagles a strong fight.

According to DailyPost, the 57-year-old stated that his players must embrace the challenge of facing the three-time AFCON winners.

The former Kosovo U21 coach also pointed out that the Super Eagles have had three different coaches involved in their World Cup qualifiers campaign. He said via Zimbabwe FA:

"Nigeria has top-class individual players. They struggled at the start of the qualifiers, and this is their third coach involved in the campaign.

“They won against Rwanda and will come into the game with a lot of confidence and strength, but we must perform at our best. We will give everything against the Super Eagles today.

“My players must embrace the challenges ahead and enjoy the moment. They have no reason to fear the Super Eagles. I will give clear instructions, and they must believe in themselves.

“They are talented players with strong character, and I am looking forward to this game. It will be a memorable match."

Zimbabwe will be looking to get their first win over the Super Eagles in 44 years.

Musona returns

Zimbabwe forward Knowledge Musona has been declared fit by coach Michael Nees.

According to ScoreNigeria, Nees described the Al-Okhdood player as an important part of his squad.

The German coach stated that the team is pleased to have him back following his minor injury. He said:

“Knowledge Musona is very important, he’s experienced, has the skills and character and has added value to our team.

“We’re happy he’s back and he’s also happy to be back.”

Musona scored the equaliser for Zimbabwe as the Warriors held the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a 2-2 draw in South Africa last Thursday per TNT Sports.

