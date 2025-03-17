Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle released his final 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers last Tuesday

Nigeria find themselves in a tough situation and must secure a win against Rwanda when they clash in Kigali on March 21

A former Super Eagles star believes the former Mali coach has selected the best goalkeepers available

A former international has commented on the goalkeepers selected by the Super Eagles coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Malian coach initially included five goalkeepers (Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie, Adeleye Adebayo, and Kayode Bankole) in the 39-man provisional list before narrowing it down to three.

The Eagles are in Group C alongside South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Benin Republic.

Former Super Eagles star Dele Aiyenugba has commended the selection of Eric Chelle in the goalkeeping department ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: VI Images.

Aiyenugba says Chelle made the right choice

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has spoken highly of the trio, praising their exceptional abilities.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with legit.ng, Aiyenugba expressed confidence in the goalkeeping abilities of first-choice Stanley Nwabali who plays for Chippa United in the South African League.

The two-time CAF Champions League winner addressed the unfair criticism of Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, explaining that he has been consistent in the last three seasons of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The former Kwara United player singled out the skills and potential of Amas Obasogie former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper. He said:

“The three goalkeepers on the final 23-man squad are all exceptionally talented.

I've seen people complain about Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, but he has been consistent for the last three seasons in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars) is also a fantastic goalkeeper, and we have our number-one stopper Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), who is very confident in his abilities.

Nigeria currently sits fifth on the table with three points, just one point above Zimbabwe in sixth, while South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic each have seven points per TheCable.

CAF Champions League winner Dele Aiyenugba calls for the inclusion of Adebayo Adeleye in future Super Eagles matches. Photo by: Steve Haag.

Aiyenugba makes case for Adeleye

The former Enyimba goalkeeper has spoken highly of Enosis Neon Paralimni’s Adebayo Adeleye, making a strong case for his inclusion in the subsequent international friendlies.

According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old played 26 matches in the 2024/25 season, conceding 38 goals, saving 8 on-target shots, and accumulating a total of 2,230 minutes on the pitch.

Aiyenugba believes that Adeleye, who previously played for Hapoel Katamon, has the potential to make a significant impact under coach Eric Chelle. He said:

“I hope they also consider young, vibrant goalkeepers like Adebayo Adeleye, who is a promising talent.

“Overall, I’m very satisfied with the goalkeepers selected for national duty and wish them the best of luck.

