Victor Osimhen has opened up on who convinced him to join Galatasaray and what he said to him ahead of joining the Turkish giants on a season-long loan move last summer.

Osimhen had multiple failed attempts to leave Napoli permanently in the summer, including the club botching moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

He ended the summer transfer window locked in negotiations with Chelsea but both parties failed to reach an agreement before the European deadline closed.

Napoli froze him out of the squad after he reportedly said he would not play for the club again, leaving him to face the possibility of not playing until the window reopens in January.

The Turkish champions offered him a way out with a loan move that reportedly had a January exit clause, but it was not activated as he decided to stay.

Osimhen speaks about joining Galatasaray

As he draws close to the end of his loan move, Osimhen, in an interview with Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel on the Obi One Podcast, has disclosed what manager Okan Buruk said to convince him to join.

“It was easy to be able to come here [Galatasaray]. The coach really played a huge role in making me come here,” he said.

“I also watched their games even before I dreamt of coming. I watched a lot, so when I spoke with the coach, he told me about the project and the goal the club has set for themselves this season.

“We had the same mindset, and the symbol of the club is a lion, and I think I fall into that category as well. The way I play, the way I’ve survived through life’s journey, so it was quite easy to accept this club.”

He also praised the influence from compatriot Henry Onyekuru, former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens and his idol and Ivorian legend Didier Drogba in helping his decision.

He has slotted in seamlessly at the Rams Park, filling the void left by Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 23 goals and five assists in 29 games in all competitions across three competitions, the highest tally of any player on Ọkan Buruk's side.

However, the relationship between him and Galatasaray is expected to end this summer, with other top European clubs ready to sign him permanently from Napoli.

Arsenal desperate to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are desperate to sign Osimhen this summer and are ready to part ways with up to four players to raise the funds for the transfer.

One of them is Ghanaian international midfielder Thomas Partey, whose contract expires in the summer and is on a high wage of around £200,000 per week.

