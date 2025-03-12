Celestine Babayaro was spotted in a viral video as the former Chelsea defender appeared in public after a long time

The ex-Chelsea star is arguably one of Nigeria's greatest left-backs of all time following his heroics during his active days

'Cele' was part of the Dream Team that won gold for Nigeria at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA

Former Nigerian international Celestine Babayaro has made a rare public appearance, showing off his dancing skills in a viral video.

The ex-Chelsea left-back was part of the Super Eagles squad between 1995 and 2004 when he made 27 international appearances.

Babayaro is arguably one of Nigeria's all-time best defenders as he was among the earliest Africans to grace the Premier League.

Celestine Babayaro was spotted in a viral dance video.

Marauding up and down the left wing at Stamford Bridge and St James’ Park in the 2000s, the Nigerian picked up a healthy pay packet during his active days.

He featured for top European clubs Dutch outfit Anderlecht, English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United, before retiring at LA Galaxy.

The defender, who signed a three-year deal with the United States' club, failed to make a single appearance for the team before the deal was terminated.

The club said in a statement as per Toontastic:

"After a period of evaluation, it was decided that it would be in the best interest of the club and the player to part ways

"It is unfortunate that it did not work out, but Ruud and our technical staff are hard at work putting together this team and difficult decisions have to be made."

Since then, the superstar has gone under the radar before reports later surfaced that he went bankrupt.

Despite earning massive wages during his career, he faced financial difficulties after retirement.

He was declared bankrupt in England, and his financial troubles left many surprised, considering his successful playing career.

Celestine Babayaro was a member of the Nigerian team at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

Babayaro dances in viral footage

However, his brother and equally an ex-international Emmanuel Babayaro took to social media to share footage of Celestine dancing.

The 46-year-old was spotted in a white shirt and black trousers as he danced alongside his friend.

Emmanuel Babayaro's Facebook friends took to the comment section of the post to react.

Richard Surplus said:

"Oh wow.. see my big brother enjoying his self."

Sani Omar Aliyu added:

"Bro is still young oooooo, mazaaaa."

Phylix Chikadibia Obinwanne wrote:

"Na Cele and who be that, see groove, men mount."

A curious Nneka Maridiani said:

"Is that not former Chelsea number 3?"

Babayaro blasts Ben Chilwell

Legit.ng earlier reported that former left-back Celestine Babayaro is concerned about Chelsea's situation in the English Premier League this season.

The former Nigerian international seems unimpressed with Ben Chilwell's contribution to the squad.

He urged the English footballer to consider playing elsewhere and told him to seek a transfer in the January transfer window.

Chilwell has made 107 appearances at the London club since joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

