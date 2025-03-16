Chelsea legend William Gallas has explained why it would be difficult for Victor Osimhen to sign for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

The 47-year-old former defender mentioned that former Arsenal coach Arsène Wenger would have been able to coach the former CAF Player of the Year

Gallas also believes that the Gunners can start winning trophies again once the club begins investing in top-tier players

Former France international William Gallas has stated that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet a top manager and would struggle to manage a top player like Victor Osimhen.

The former Chelsea star explained that the Gunners cannot win the English Premier League if the manager relies too heavily on attacking players and fails to sign a quality striker.

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on April 8.

Former Chelsea star William Gallas said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta cannot manage Victor Osimhen. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Gallas believes Arteta cannot coach Osimhen

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas disclosed that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta lacks the skills to manage top players in the world.

According to Caughtoffside, the Marseille stars want Arsenal to sign Chelsea's long-term target Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray.

Gallas stated that the former CAF Player of the Year would likely spend just one season at his current club, and Arsenal should try to sign him before other teams swoop in.

The former France U20 player also added that Osimhen is a top-quality player with the potential to score 20 goals in a season for Arsenal per Metro. He said via Prime Casino:

I think Victor Osimhen would be the man I would try and sign if I were the coach. He’s been performing well for Galatasaray, obviously on loan from Napoli, and he’s only going to be there for a season.

He’s a good player and maybe can score 20 a season. But if he doesn’t, he gives you movement, he gives space for the second forward to exploit and score goals.

Is he too much of a big player for Arteta? Maybe Mikel Arteta doesn't have the personality to manage players like Osimhen or to deal with players with personality.

Big managers like Klopp, Guardiola, Ancelotti, Mourinho and Ferguson. Even Arsene, he had the personality of being our friend, but he knew how to speak to players.

I’ve been saying that Arsenal need to sign a world-class striker for two years. If you want to win the league, you need to have a striker that can score at least 20 goals. It didn't happen.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to both Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been criticized by former Chelsea star William Gallas for his inability to manage top players. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scores first hat trick

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has scored his first hat trick for Galatasaray during their match against Antalyaspor last Friday.

The Turkish champions are also aiming to continue their unbeaten streak in the league this season, aiming to become the first team in the league's history to go unbeaten.

He was substituted in the 68th minute to a standing ovation from the Rams Park crowd, who have showered him with love since he arrived in the country in September.

The Super can start preparing for a trip to Rwanda early, where the Nigerian national team will camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier game against the Amavubi, before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Osimhen speaks on Lookman CAF POTY award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has given his honest take on the Atalanta star Ademola Lookman winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

The Galatasaray player claimed that he has a great off-field relationship with reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman.

The AFCON silver medalist shared that he had predicted Lookman would win the POTY a few months before the announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng