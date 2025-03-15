Rwanda Release Provisional Squad to Face Super Eagles in 2026 World Cup Qualifier
- Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe on matchdays five and six of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier
- The Super Eagles will face the Wasps in Kigali on March 21 before the Warriors four days later in Uyo
- The Rwandans have released a 28-man provisional squad to face Nigeria at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Rwanda are battle battle-ready as they prepare to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on matchday five of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.
The first FIFA international window of 2025 returns for the first time since November and for counties across all federations; it's for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
African countries will be in action on matchdays five and six across multiple groups and venues as the CAF qualifying series approaches 60% completion in the group stage.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be on a mission to turn around their World Cup qualifying campaign after a poor start with three points from the opening four games.
They were drawn in Group C, the same as Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and their West African neighbour Benin Republic.
Rwanda release provisional squad
Nigeria's first opponent in the March international break, Rwanda have released their squad, and despite the late announcement, they have released a provisional squad of 28 players, which will be trimmed to 23 this week.
The Rwandan FA recently hired Algerian national Adel Amrouche as the new manager, and his first duty it to face Nigeria, a country he has a history with as the manager of Kenya and Libya.
Full squad
Goalkeepers
Ntwari Fiacre - Kaizer Chiefs
Buhake Clement Twizere - Ullensaker/Kisa
Wenssen Maxim Kali Nathan
Ishimwe Pierre - APR FC
Defenders
Omborenga Fitina - Rayon Sports
Byiringiro Jean Gilbert - APR FC
Niyomugabo Claude - APR FC
Bugingo Hakim - Rayon Sports
Mutsinzi Ange - Zira Futbol Klubu
Manzi Thierry - Al-Ahli Tripoli
Niyigena Clement - APR FC
Nshimiyimana Yunusu - APR FC
Midfielders
Bizimana Djihad - Al-Ahli Tripoli
Ruboneka Jean Bosco - APR FC
Mugisha Bonheur - Stade Tunisien
Rubanguka Steve - Al-Njoom
Kwizera Jojea - Rhode Island
Mugisha Gilbert - APR FC
Iraguha Hadji - Rayon Sports
Muhire Kevin - Rayon Sports
Gueulette Samuel Leopold - Raal La Louviere
Forwards
Nshuti Innocent - Sabail FK
Mugisha Didier - Police FC
Habimana Yves - Rutsiro FC
Rafael York - Zed FC
Manishimwe Djabel - Naft Al Wassat
Sahabo Hakim - KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
Ishimwe Anicet - Olympique Beja
Rwanda currently lead the group with seven points, the same as South Africa and Benin Republic. The Amavubi will play both games against Nigeria and Lesotho at home.
The Nigerian national team also have a new manager in Eric Chelle and the Malian has downsized his provisional squad to a 23-man squad to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
Amrouche sends message to Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that Adel Amrouche warned Nigeria and other teams in Group C after the Algerian coach was named Rwanda's new head coach.
Amrouche replaced Frank Spittler, whose contract was not renewed after it expired in December, and he has to keep up their form in the World Cup qualifiers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com