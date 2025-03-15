Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe on matchdays five and six of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles will face the Wasps in Kigali on March 21 before the Warriors four days later in Uyo

The Rwandans have released a 28-man provisional squad to face Nigeria at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali

Rwanda are battle battle-ready as they prepare to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on matchday five of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The first FIFA international window of 2025 returns for the first time since November and for counties across all federations; it's for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Adel Amrouche coached Tanzania at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

African countries will be in action on matchdays five and six across multiple groups and venues as the CAF qualifying series approaches 60% completion in the group stage.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be on a mission to turn around their World Cup qualifying campaign after a poor start with three points from the opening four games.

They were drawn in Group C, the same as Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and their West African neighbour Benin Republic.

Rwanda release provisional squad

Nigeria's first opponent in the March international break, Rwanda have released their squad, and despite the late announcement, they have released a provisional squad of 28 players, which will be trimmed to 23 this week.

The Rwandan FA recently hired Algerian national Adel Amrouche as the new manager, and his first duty it to face Nigeria, a country he has a history with as the manager of Kenya and Libya.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Ntwari Fiacre - Kaizer Chiefs

Buhake Clement Twizere - Ullensaker/Kisa

Wenssen Maxim Kali Nathan

Ishimwe Pierre - APR FC

Defenders

Omborenga Fitina - Rayon Sports

Byiringiro Jean Gilbert - APR FC

Niyomugabo Claude - APR FC

Bugingo Hakim - Rayon Sports

Mutsinzi Ange - Zira Futbol Klubu

Manzi Thierry - Al-Ahli Tripoli

Niyigena Clement - APR FC

Nshimiyimana Yunusu - APR FC

Midfielders

Bizimana Djihad - Al-Ahli Tripoli

Ruboneka Jean Bosco - APR FC

Mugisha Bonheur - Stade Tunisien

Rubanguka Steve - Al-Njoom

Kwizera Jojea - Rhode Island

Mugisha Gilbert - APR FC

Iraguha Hadji - Rayon Sports

Muhire Kevin - Rayon Sports

Gueulette Samuel Leopold - Raal La Louviere

Forwards

Nshuti Innocent - Sabail FK

Mugisha Didier - Police FC

Habimana Yves - Rutsiro FC

Rafael York - Zed FC

Manishimwe Djabel - Naft Al Wassat

Sahabo Hakim - KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk

Ishimwe Anicet - Olympique Beja

Eric Chelle's first match in charge of Super Eagles will be against Rwanda. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda currently lead the group with seven points, the same as South Africa and Benin Republic. The Amavubi will play both games against Nigeria and Lesotho at home.

The Nigerian national team also have a new manager in Eric Chelle and the Malian has downsized his provisional squad to a 23-man squad to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Amrouche sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Adel Amrouche warned Nigeria and other teams in Group C after the Algerian coach was named Rwanda's new head coach.

Amrouche replaced Frank Spittler, whose contract was not renewed after it expired in December, and he has to keep up their form in the World Cup qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng