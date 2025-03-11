Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has reacted after releasing his 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers this month

The Mali-born coach has notably left out Nigeria's most-capped player, Ahmed Musa, as well as Middlesbrough's Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in crucial must-win matches on March 21 and March 25, respectively

Eric Chelle has promised to make Nigerians proud ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before playing the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later

Nigeria have earned three points from four matches in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle dropped captain Ahmed Musa ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Chelle says Nigeria will fly high

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has predicted a favourable result for the team when they face their opponents in the World Cup qualifiers.

Reacting on his X handle, the 47-year-old said the three-time African Champion will fly over Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

On Tuesday, the Malian listed his 23-man final list with Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and AFCON silver medallist Kelechi Iheancho missing. He said:

"We will fly high!!!

"We will definitely fly high and I will make y’all proud 🇳🇬🦅

"Keep following me for more updates

Leading the attack are Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, while AFCON silver medalist Stanley Nwabali will take his place between the sticks.

Two players from the Nigerian Premier Football League have also made the cut following Chelle's tour of NPFL match venues.

Nigeria will confront group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21st March before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later.

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will face off for the first time after taking on their new roles. Photo by: Sia KAMBOU / AFP.

Nigeria to depart for Rwanda on March 16

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will hold his first official training session in Kigali, Rwanda on March 17.

According to Complete Sports, the players are expected to arrive in Kigali from their respective clubs by March 18 latest.

An NFF official said: “Chelle’s foreign assistants are also flying directly to Kigali, while his Nigerian assistants and backroom staff, along with a home-based goalkeeper, will depart on March 16, ahead of the players.

The Franco-Malian coach is tasked with leading Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ahmed Musa on Nigeria’s qualification

Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa believes Super Eagles can scale through the currents in their World Cup group.

The former Leicester City player said a generation of talented players would be lost if Nigeria failed to qualify for the most popular sporting event. Musa said via Leadership:

“Super Eagles cannot be absent from the 2026 World Cup. It is going to be a big disaster for Nigerian players not to be at the World Cup.

Zimbabwe taunts Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe's national team head coach Michael Nees has taken a subtle swipe at Nigeria's Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier later this month.

Nigeria will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswil Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25.

The German coach labelled Nigeria the wounded lions of the Group.

