Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his final 23-man squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Malian coach dropped 16 players from the initial 39-man provisional squad including Chrisantus Uche

The Getafe star has also addressed the misinformation circulating about his availability for the national team

Chrisantus Uche has spoken out after being left out of Nigeria’s final 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The midfielder has scored 3 goals and appeared in 26 matches for Getafe in the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is charged with the responsibility of turning around Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after a poor start of three points from the opening four games.

Getafe star Chrisantus Uche has rubbished claims about not being interested in playing for the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press.

Uche clears air on false report

Former Moralo player Chrisantus Uche has addressed the statement attributed to him regarding his exclusion from the 23-man squad.

According to Owngoal, reports claimed that the 21-year-old had informed coach Eric Chelle to leave him out of the squad.

Uche clarified that he is a full-blooded Nigerian, raised in Nigeria, not abroad.

The former Ceuta player emphasized that he will continue to work hard and patiently wait for his opportunity to represent the Super Eagles in any competitive match. He said:

“I do not know where these lies are coming from. How can a true Nigerian like myself, an Owerri boy, say no to representing the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers?

I’m perplexed when people claim I was born abroad. I made my first trip outside the country only two years ago to pursue my dream of playing football at the highest level.

I can only continue to work hard, and my chance will eventually come. I can’t wait to play for the Super Eagles, and hopefully, the team will win both games,” he concluded.

Chrisantus Uche has expressed his readiness to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future. Photo by: Flor Tan Jun.

Fans react to Uche’s exclusion

Super Eagles fans have reacted to the in-form Getafe midfielder ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Some questioned the inclusion of Valencia's goal poacher, Sadiq Umar, while others suggested that certain players were selected due to their influence within the NFF.

@nonsoowelle said:

Aribo should have been dropped for Chrisantus Uche

@JRUmeri wrote:

And they picked Sadiq Umar? The list was politicised. Selection should be based on the current form

@wakor2020 added:

I think there was some kind of influence on the team because how can one explain the inclusion of Yusuf ahead of Uche? Well, we all know a region in Nigeria does less and enjoy like the rest...

@JohnOla99529047 said:

Why drop Christansus Uche in midfield rather than calling a mediocre player who doesn't add much to our options (Alhassan Yusuf) It's so surprising and I think the top dogs at the NFF are involved in this decision.

@KelvinAmata wrote:

How did Chelle conclude that Papa Daniel who failed trials in Czech Republic division 4 is better than Uche Chrisantus and Anthony Dennis? Help me, somebody!

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, respectively, before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin in Abidjan.

They currently occupy fifth place in the standings, with Rwanda, Benin, and South Africa all tied at the top with seven points each per ESPN.

Nigeria needs to win their upcoming game against Rwanda to improve their position in the qualifiers, and coach Chelle is expected to announce his provisional squad soon.

Uche wanted by Chelsea

The Getafe midfielder was included in the 39-man provisional list

Uche has been impressive in Getafe's La Liga season, and his recent performances have earned him an international invitation.

Only recently, Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas moved the Nigerian star from the midfield to the attacking position after he netted his third goal of the season, FotMob reports.

Zimbabwe names final squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe has announced a strong 23-man squad for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

The Warriors, currently at the bottom of Group C with two points from two matches, are aiming to reignite their qualification hopes with back-to-back crucial encounters.

Coach Michael Nees has bolstered the squad with experienced players from top European leagues, including former captain Knowledge Musona, Premier League-based midfielders Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), and Serie A defender Jordan Zemura (Udinese).

