France announced an update to the minimum financial proof required for a long-stay student visa, effective August 1, 2026

The new monthly threshold represents a significant jump from the previous requirement, affecting all applications submitted from that date

Students preparing their French visa applications are urged to factor the revised figure into their financial planning before submitting

France has announced a change to the financial requirements for international students applying for a long-stay student visa, with the new rules taking effect on August 1, 2026.

Under the updated policy, applicants must show proof of at least €877.50 per month in available financial resources to qualify.

France student visa policy requires €877.50 monthly proof of funds starting August 1, 2026. Photo credit: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to French government, the previous threshold stood at €615 per month, meaning the required amount has risen by more than €260 each month.

What the Change Means for Students

The revision applies to all student visa applications submitted from August 1, 2026, onwards. Any application filed from that date must include documentation confirming that the applicant has access to a minimum of €877.50 per month for the duration of their stay.

Students who were already in the process of gathering their documents before the announcement are advised to review their financial proof against the new figure rather than the old one, as submitting evidence that meets only the previous threshold could affect their application outcome.

Who Is Affected

The updated requirement covers long-stay student visas issued by France. These are typically required by international students, including those from African countries, who plan to study in France for longer than 90 days.

Prospective students who have not yet begun their visa application process should factor the higher monthly figure into their budgeting and sponsorship arrangements well in advance of their intended travel date.

French authorities have encouraged all affected applicants to take note of the revision when preparing their supporting documents, noting that financial proof remains a mandatory part of the visa application.

Visa applications submitted after August 1, 2026 must show updated financial resources. Photo credit: Henrique Campos / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African country eligible for visa-free entry in France

Legit.ng earlier reported that France has confirmed only one African country whose nationals may qualify for visa-free entry into French overseas territories, provided they meet a specific set of conditions.

The French government's official visa portal outlines the circumstances under which foreign nationals can bypass the standard visa requirement when travelling to non-European French territories.

The exemptions are grouped into several categories, including nationality, possession of a valid residence permit, and diplomatic status.

Source: Legit.ng