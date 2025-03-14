Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is facing a herculean task after another winger sustained an injury last weekend

The Malian will now need to find a replacement for the injured forward, potentially from either the NPFL or Europe

Nigeria will face the Wasps of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, before taking on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo just four days later

Eric Chelle has received another huge blow as a key member of the 23-man squad suffered an injury.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old announced his final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, which will be held later this month.

Rwanda are currently at the top of Group C with seven points and will face Nigeria next. Amrouche will replace Frank Spittler, whose contract was not renewed.

Moses Simon in doubt for World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria winger Moses Simon has suffered an injury ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

According to Afrik-Foot, the Nantes player is still struggling with a fractured fibula, an issue that has plagued him since last March.

Nantes head coach Antoine Kombouare said the Nigeria international continues to experience pain and has been training on a limited basis. He said via Ouest-France:

"He hasn't trained all week. He stayed in the gym Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but he completed the session today.

"His ankle is still hurting. There's obviously some concern. We're managing it, but for him, it's complicated".

Simon’s fitness has raised concerns after he played just the final 20 minutes in Nantes’ 1-0 defeat to Strasbourg last weekend per Punch.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals, provided seven assists, and made 23 appearances for Nantes in the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season.

Ayodeji Ismail calls for the inclusion of Musa

Nigeria journalist Ayodeji Ismail has called on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to replace the injured Moses Simon with team captain Ahmed Musa.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ismail emphasized that the Kano Pillars captain's wealth of experience would inspire the team to victory. He stated:

“This is an opportunity for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to redeem himself and include Ahmed Musa in the squad. It would be unfair for the coach to replace the position of a winger with a defender or another top striker.

“When Ahmed Musa was excluded from the 23-man list, there was a significant uproar because the former CSKA Moscow player is a leader, the most capped player, and his influence cannot be overlooked.”

“Musa is 32 years old and still active in the Nigeria Premier Football League. He has been performing for Kano Pillars and is an ambassador for our local league. He is currently one of the most marketable players in the country, and his recall would be a major boost.”

Chelle replaces injured attacker with defender

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle replaced injured forward Nathan Tella with defender Jordan Torunarigha.

On Tuesday night, Tella picked up the injury ahead of Leverkusen’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Mali coach brought Torunarigha to strengthen the defense ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

