Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees will announce his enlarged squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday

The Warriors are set to face the Cheetahs of Benin on March 21, followed by a game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria four days later

The German coach has expressed concern about the injuries affecting both local and foreign-based players ahead of the crucial matches

Michael Nees is ready to unveil his 23-man final squad in a bid to end the Super Eagles' World Cup dream.

Zimbabwe currently sit in sixth position in Group C, trailing leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic by five points after four matches.

The Warriors will face Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25, four days after hosting Benin Republic.

Nees to unleash squad

The manager has declared his intentions to announce a comprehensive provisional list ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

According to AllNigeria, the German tactician delayed his 23-man squad due to the late resumption of the country's domestic league.

The 57-year-old has been closely monitoring potential national team candidates, especially those based in the local league, before making his final decisions per Bulawayo.

He said the local league resumed a new season following a lengthy break. The German has attended three local matches, including CAPS United and Scotland at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. He said:

"There are three groups—overseas-based players, those playing in South Africa and Tanzania, and the local contingent."

"The local season has just started, so we watched three games last week. This week, I'm also watching three games. But my worry remains whether these players are in the right shape," he explained.

The match against Benin Republic will be Nees’ first World Cup qualifier as manager.

Injury worries for Nees

Head coach Michael Nees is carefully monitoring the injury level of his local and foreign players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe’s key midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out due to injury, leaving the Warriors vulnerable per Flash Score.

Medical assessments have now confirmed that Nakamba will be sidelined for approximately six weeks, ruling him out of Zimbabwe’s upcoming qualifier against the Super Eagles per Soccer24.

Nees has insisted that the Warriors' medical team assess him before making a final determination on his availability.

For the local players, Scotland's Khama Billiat, Godknows Murwira, Richard Hachiro, Brian Banda, Martin Mapisa, Walter Musona, and Emmanuel Jalai are still doubtful for the World Cup qualifiers encounter. Nees said:

"For the overseas group, their leagues are in full swing, so it's easier to assess their performance.

But for the local players, I can only judge them over two or three matches, which makes selection difficult," Nees admitted.

