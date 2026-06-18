Lagos Government plans to repatriate 226 beggars captured in recent enforcement operation

Operation aims to enhance environmental order and public safety across Lagos state

Arrested individuals will undergo profiling before returning to their states of origin

Lagos state - The Lagos State Government has announced plans to repatriate 226 beggars arrested during an enforcement operation carried out by state authorities as part of efforts to improve environmental order and public safety.

The individuals were apprehended by a joint team of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps during the ongoing daily clean-up exercise across the state.

Lagos State Government set to repatriate 226 beggars arrested in a recent enforcement operation. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: UGC

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development in a statement shared on Wednesday, June 17, noting that the operation was part of the government’s continued drive to maintain a cleaner and more organised Lagos.

According to Wahab, the arrested individuals would first undergo profiling and documentation before being returned to their respective states of origin.

Lagos govt explains repatriation process

The commissioner said the exercise was being conducted in line with existing government procedures and policies aimed at addressing environmental concerns and improving public safety.

He explained that the move was not only focused on enforcement but also on ensuring proper identification and documentation of those affected by the operation.

“The apprehended individuals will undergo proper profiling and documentation before being repatriated to their respective states of origin in accordance with established procedures and relevant government policies,” Wahab stated.

The Lagos government has continued to carry out sanitation and enforcement activities across different parts of the state, targeting actions it considers a threat to environmental cleanliness and public order.

Authorities said the latest operation forms part of broader measures to sustain environmental standards and create a safer environment for residents and visitors.

Lagos govt uncovers large untapped land

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu-led Lagos State government has discovered over 3,700 hectares of informal spaces in over 1,700 locations in the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, said the discovery was as of December 2025.

Source: Legit.ng