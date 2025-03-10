Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly planning to release his 23-man final squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before playing the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later

The Malian coach is determined to revive Nigeria's struggling 2026 World Cup qualification campaign

The highly anticipated 23-man final squad is expected to be released by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle any moment.

Nigeria have earned three points from four matches in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Coaches of Rwanda and Zimbabwe have subtly criticized the Super Eagles ahead of their upcoming encounters.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to unveil a 23-man final squad for World Cup qualifiers this week. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle’s final list

Former Mali coach Eric Chelle is set to unveil his 23-man final squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

According to Soccernet, the former MC Oran coach will make some shocking additions and remove some established players from the list.

The 47-year-old and Super Eagles’ advance party would most likely depart for Kigali on Friday per TheNation. An official said:

“Of course, the final list of 23 players for the two matches should be out this week.

“Unless something happens, the 23-man ist should be ready Tuesday.”

“The final 23 players should start arriving in Kigali by the weekend, so the advance party will depart by Friday,” he added.

Super Eagles to train in Kigali

Chelle will hold his first training session as Nigeria’s senior national team Head Coach in Kigali on March 18th.

According to Silverbird, Super Eagles players are expected to fly from their respective clubs to Kigali, where the camp opens on 17 March. An NFF official said via Complete Sports:

Chelle’s foreign assistants are also flying directly to Kigali, while his Nigerian assistants and backroom staff, along with a home-based goalkeeper, will depart on March 16, ahead of the players.

We in the NFF are providing the coach and the team with all the necessary support to ensure we secure maximum points and avenge the AFCON 2025 qualifier loss to Rwanda in Uyo late last year.

The Franco-Malian coach, appointed by the NFF, is tasked with leading Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is ready to take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle reads riot act to Nigerian stars

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has called on players to display high-level commitment ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The former Lens player hinted that only the best players in their respective clubs will be invited to the senior national team to prosecute the qualifying matches per Punch.

He expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will win their remaining matches in Group C.

Super Eagles currently occupy 5th position in Group C on three points from four matches with Rwanda topping with 7 points per ESPN.

Rwanda appoints new gaffer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adel Amrouch has been appointed the head coach of Rwanda's senior men's football team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda have been without a coach since December 2024 before the appointment of Adel Amrouche.

The Algerian gaffer bagged eight matches banned by the Confederation of Africa Football and fined $10,000 for his comments about influencing Morocco and manipulating CAF during his time with Tanzania.

