Breaking: NDC Senatorial Aspirant Takes Party, INEC to Court Ahead of 2027

An Imo North senatorial aspirant, Isaac Nwachukwu, has filed a lawsuit against the Nigeria Democratic Congress over candidate substitution

The case was brought before a Federal High Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission was also named as a respondent in the suit

A senatorial aspirant for Imo North Senatorial District, Isaac Nwachukwu, has approached the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, seeking recognition as the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general election.

Nwachukwu filed the suit against the NDC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that he was denied the party’s ticket despite paying ₦25 million for party support and nomination processes.

NDC Senatorial Aspirant Takes Party to Court Ahead of 2027

Source: Facebook

The aspirant claimed that he paid ₦20 million as support to the party and an additional ₦5 million for the nomination form, but his name was later replaced with that of another contender.

Aspirant challenges substitution of name

In his suit, Nwachukwu told the court that he emerged as the consensus candidate among other aspirants before his name was allegedly substituted.

He is asking the court to declare him the recognised NDC candidate for Imo North and stop the party from presenting another aspirant for the election.

Nwachukwu also wants INEC restrained from accepting the candidacy of any other person representing the NDC for the senatorial district pending the determination of the case.

In an affidavit attached to the suit, he alleged that irregularities occurred during the party’s internal process, claiming that funds paid by aspirants were wrongly allocated.

He stated that he participated in the party’s screening exercise and was cleared to contest, adding that his consensus candidacy was later ratified.

NDC yet to comment

Nwachukwu further alleged that his name was removed despite being listed as the party’s candidate after the primary process.

He claimed that a meeting was later held where concerns were raised about his popularity ahead of the election.

Reacting to the development, NDC spokesperson in Imo State, Dr Charles Akano, said he could not comment immediately because he had not received approval from party leaders.

“I have tried to call party leaders in Imo State, but they did not take my calls. I’m afraid I do not have authorisation to speak on the issue yet,” he said.

Anti-defection oath: Atiku, Kwankwaso extempted

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) had made an administrative decision to exempt its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from signing an anti-defection oath that is otherwise required of all candidates running on the party’s platform.

The Punch reports that the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, made the disclosure on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Source: Legit.ng