A former schoolmate of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo paid an emotional tribute to the actor following his burial

The former schoolmate recalled their university days together, drawing attentions online

Social media users reacted to the viral Facebook post by sympathising with the deceased actor's family

The passing of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has continued to elicit emotional reactions from friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

The movie star was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, 2026, leaving the Nigerian entertainment industry and his fans in deep mourning.

One of Alexx Ekubo's schoolmates mourns the actor on social media during his burial day. Photo credit: Precious Chikwendu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Shortly after the burial rites were concluded, his former university classmate, Precious Chikwendu, took to social media to share a moving tribute. Reflecting on their undergraduate days, she described the late actor as a sweet, charming, and lively individual.

Schoolmate shares recalls memories with Alexx Ekubo

Chikwendu, who graduated from the same institution, stated that Alexx Ekubo's vibrant personality had been evident long before he attained celebrity status. She noted that memories of him around the campus library and his knack for organising events remain fresh in her mind.

Taking to Facebook, Precious Chikwendu wrote:

"Alexx! Chief Ikuku💔

Words fail me, In my head still plays images of the charming Alexx of University of Calabar Library campus and the brain behind sporadic awards. Everyone is screaming how much of a good man you were but they never knew you’ve never been anything short of sweet and lively. My heart is heavy seeing every update and knowing your body will go cold with the night once the lights are out tonight but I’m consoled knowing the world finally got to know you in the end. Rest well Ikenna and may those you left behind find joy in your legacy and memories which will be forever golden.

Je nke Oma Alexx Ikenna Ekubo."

Nigerians mourn Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the classmate's post below:

Ekeigwe Chibuzo Blessing said:

"Rest well ikukuoma."

Precious Nsongurua said:

"Oh rest well ikuku."

Kyna Mary said:

"It's hurtful."

See the Facebook post below:

Yomi Casual's wife speaks about Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the wife of celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual, has opened up about the deep emotional pain her husband experienced while preparing the final outfit for his late friend, Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng