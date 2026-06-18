Alexx Ekubo: Schoolmate of Late Actor Opens Up About His Way of Life Before He Became Famous
- A former schoolmate of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo paid an emotional tribute to the actor following his burial
- The former schoolmate recalled their university days together, drawing attentions online
- Social media users reacted to the viral Facebook post by sympathising with the deceased actor's family
The passing of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has continued to elicit emotional reactions from friends, colleagues, and loved ones.
The movie star was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, 2026, leaving the Nigerian entertainment industry and his fans in deep mourning.
Shortly after the burial rites were concluded, his former university classmate, Precious Chikwendu, took to social media to share a moving tribute. Reflecting on their undergraduate days, she described the late actor as a sweet, charming, and lively individual.
Schoolmate shares recalls memories with Alexx Ekubo
Chikwendu, who graduated from the same institution, stated that Alexx Ekubo's vibrant personality had been evident long before he attained celebrity status. She noted that memories of him around the campus library and his knack for organising events remain fresh in her mind.
Taking to Facebook, Precious Chikwendu wrote:
"Alexx! Chief Ikuku💔
Words fail me, In my head still plays images of the charming Alexx of University of Calabar Library campus and the brain behind sporadic awards. Everyone is screaming how much of a good man you were but they never knew you’ve never been anything short of sweet and lively. My heart is heavy seeing every update and knowing your body will go cold with the night once the lights are out tonight but I’m consoled knowing the world finally got to know you in the end. Rest well Ikenna and may those you left behind find joy in your legacy and memories which will be forever golden.
Je nke Oma Alexx Ikenna Ekubo."
Nigerians mourn Alexx Ekubo
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the classmate's post below:
Ekeigwe Chibuzo Blessing said:
"Rest well ikukuoma."
Precious Nsongurua said:
"Oh rest well ikuku."
Kyna Mary said:
"It's hurtful."
See the Facebook post below:
Yomi Casual's wife speaks about Alexx Ekubo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the wife of celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual, has opened up about the deep emotional pain her husband experienced while preparing the final outfit for his late friend, Alexx Ekubo.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng