Kylian Mbappe has surpassed a record previously held by football legends Lionel Messi and Pele

The France international scored twice as France defeated Senegal 3-1 in their opening Group I match on Tuesday, June 16

The Real Madrid forward continues to enhance his World Cup legacy and is now closing in on a record held by former Germany striker Miroslav Klose

France international Kylian Mbappe has surpassed a record previously held by Argentina legend Lionel Messi and Brazil great Pele.

Mbappe scored a brace as France launched their bid for a third FIFA World Cup title with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in Group I at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 16.

France international, Kylian Mbappe scores two goals against Senegal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Real Madrid forward broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, darting into the penalty area to convert a superb pass from Michael Olise after France had struggled to impose themselves in the first half.

Substitute Bradley Barcola doubled Les Bleus' advantage in the 82nd minute before his club teammate Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back for Senegal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

However, Mbappe had the final say, unleashing a powerful long-range strike in the 96th minute to seal the victory and become France's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, per ESPN.

Mbappe overtakes Messi and Pele

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe took his FIFA World Cup tally to 14 goals as he scored twice in France's 3-1 victory over Senegal.

The French captain's brace saw him surpass the World Cup goal tallies of Brazilian legend Pelé (12) and Argentina icon Lionel Messi (13).

France international Kylian Mbappe surpasses Lionel Messi and Pelé’s record at the World Cup. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

He has also moved ahead of fellow Frenchman Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at the tournament.

Mbappe is now level with German great Gerd Müller on 14 World Cup goals. Only Brazil's Ronaldo Nazário (15) and Germany's all-time leading scorer Miroslav Klose (16) remain ahead of him on the competition's all-time scoring chart.

The 27-year-old continues his remarkable love affair with the World Cup.

He scored in the 2018 final as France lifted the trophy in Russia and produced a memorable hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina, although Les Bleus ultimately lost on penalties in Qatar, per Al Jazeera.

Fans react to Mbappe's feat

@Benzonkartelrec said:

"KYLIAN MBAPPE IS AT THE PRIME CRISTIANO RONALDO & LIONEL MESSI. LIKE WHAT A BANGERS GOALS."

@Dare_Ekitiman wrote:

"Kylian Mbappe would be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play in the World. He's still young and he's broken Lionel Messi and Pelé records."

@Chelsea_2580 added:

"The record breaker, the new king of the world cup with 14goals and counting, man is on fire, goals na water where Mbappe they, what a sumptuous strike for the second golazo, you are definitely going places king!! So happy for you my man, unto the next one."

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Senegal clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for the match between France and Senegal.

Les Bleus and the Teranga Lions will face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the opening match of Group I at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 16, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng