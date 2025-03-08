The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The second leg is scheduled for Godswill Akpabio Stadium after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Harare

Zimbabwe’s head coach has aimed a subtle dig at the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the tie on March 25

Zimbabwe's national team head coach has aimed a subtle dig at the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier encounter later this month.

Nigeria faces a difficult task of qualifying for the 2026 Mundial, scheduled to be played in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, after a poor start to the campaign.

Finidi George was Nigeria's coach when they last played a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: AFP

Under Jose Peseiro in November 2023, Nigeria locked off the series with draws against Zimbabwe and Lesotho, and under Finidi George in June 2024, drew against South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

Three points from the opening four games has put the three-time African champions in a difficult spot as they are currently fifth in Group C, only above Lesotho.

Nees aims dig at Nigeria

Zimbabwe's head coach, Michael Nees, has aimed a cheap shot at Nigeria while speaking of the 2026 World Cup qualifier tie between the two countries later this month.

“The team started the World Cup journey about a year and a half ago. It was interrupted by the AFCON qualification, as you know,” he said as quoted by The Herald.

He claimed that Zimbabwe are not in a good place in the qualifiers, describing their situation in Group C as not perfect, but took consolation in Nigeria's predicament.

“When you look at the situation in the World Cup group, our situation is not perfect,” he said

“It's a very bizarre situation when you look at it, that a team like Nigeria is second from the bottom while Rwanda is leading. But it shows how competitive football is.”

Nigerian players pose for photo ahead of their 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in June 2024. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: AFP

He further noted that African football and qualifying games test more than just players as you need to get everything right, again jabbing Nigeria for being in a bad position.

“If you don't bring the right psychological profile, the right mental approach, the right attitude, the right tactical approach, organisational support,” he said.

“If you don't get everything right, even a team like Nigeria can simply now sit almost at the bottom of the group and others are leading.”

The Super Eagles will have a third coach during this qualifying series. The NFF appointed Malian Eric Chelle as the new head coach in January.

The federation confirmed in an official statement that his major responsibility is to help the national team qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Adel Amrouche sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Adel Amrouche warned Nigeria and other teams in Group C of CAF's 2026 World Cup qualifying series after he was appointed as Rwanda's head coach.

The Wasps of Rwanda sit at the top of Group C with seven points and face Nigeria next, the same team they beat in November on the final day of the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

