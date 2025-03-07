Global site navigation

Football

Andre Onana Fires Warning to Nigeria, Others Ahead of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

by  Babajide Orevba 3 min read
  • Andre Onana has boasted that Cameroon can go win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in far away Morocco
  • The Manchester United goalkeeper believes the Indomitable Lions are capable of going all the way in the North African nation
  • Cameroon crashed out of the 2023 AFCON tournament in the round of 16 when they lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has stated that Cameroon are one of the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Onana had a terrible AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, as the Indomitable Lions crashed out in the second round following a 2-0 loss to Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman's goal in each half separated the two sides as the Super Eagles went on to reach the final before losing to hosts Ivory Coast.

Andre Onana tips Cameroon for AFCON glory
Andre Onana says Cameroon can win the 2025 AFCON tournament. Photo: MB Media.
Source: Getty Images

It was a disappointing tournament for Cameroon, but Onana believes the team will head to Morocco to win.

The 28-year-old expressed confidence and emphasised the team’s rich history and responsibility to uphold their nation’s legacy.

He said:

"Cameroon is one of the favourites. We have to assume this leadership status. We are a very beautiful nation.
"Our elders have done great things in the past, and we have to try to follow in their footsteps."

Onana acknowledged the presence of strong teams like Nigeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast at the tournament, but he believed his country can challenge for the title.

He added, Afrik-Foot reports.:

"At the AFCON, there are great nations, but Cameroon will have its say.
"I, André Onana, the Manchester United goalkeeper, will not be afraid… with all the respect I have for the others."

The Barcelona Academy product disclosed that there is enough quality with the squad as many of the players compete in elite leagues in Europe.

Although he admitted that talent alone is not enough. He added via Foot-Africa:

“That does not mean that we will win, but I consider us a serious candidate. We must not lie to ourselves.
"We have the team to do good things. We must work well, not be disturbed, and live well together.”
Andre Onana says Cameroon can win AFCON 2025
Andre Onana has tipped Cameroon for AFCON glory in Morocco. Photo: Visionhaus.
Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old also encouraged the team to move beyond depending entirely on the renowned Cameroonian fighting spirit, called “Hemle”—a quality that has frequently propelled the team through tough times. He said:

“We can’t stake everything on Hemle."

Under Onana’s guidance and with a highly talented squad, the Indomitable Lions aim to reestablish their dominance in African football as the tournament begins.

Man Utd identify replacement for Onana

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper following a season of inconsistent performances from Andre Onana.

Tuben Amorim's side has set its sights on Espanyol’s 23-year-old shot-stopper Joan Garcia, who has been in fine form in La Liga in recent seasons.

Espanyol’s Joan Garcia has emerged as one of the brightest young goalkeepers in European football.

