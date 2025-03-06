William Troost-Ekong has recalled his initiation into the Super Eagles, where senior players threw him into a swimming pool

Ekong remains the highest-scoring defender in AFCON history, with five goals in the competition

Ekong’s leadership will be crucial in helping the Super Eagles secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

William Troost-Ekong, a pillar of the Super Eagles, has reflected on his journey to becoming one of the most influential captains in the national team.

Through a series of throwback images shared on his official Snapchat, the 31-year-old defender recalled the struggles and defining moments that shaped his leadership role.

Ekong, who currently plays for Al Kholood, highlighted his early days in the Super Eagles camp, including a memory from his 22nd birthday, when senior players initiated him by throwing him into the swimming pool.

The 31-year-old defender noted that this moment taught him resilience and humility, emphasising that success in the team had to be “earned, not given.”

Commitment to Nigeria and leadership evolution

Despite representing the Netherlands at the youth level, Troost-Ekong made the decision to play for Nigeria, making his senior debut in 2015.

Over the years, he has become a formidable leader, guiding the Super Eagles through several international tournaments.

The former Watford defender played a key role in Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON and made history at the 2023 edition by winning the AFCON Player of the Tournament award.

According to IFFHS, Ekong also holds the record of scoring five goals in AFCON, the highest ever for a defender in the tournament’s history.

His performances have earned him admiration from fans and teammates alike, solidifying his status as one of Nigeria’s greatest-ever captains.

2026 FIFA World Cup qualification in focus

Ekong remains focused on the future as Nigeria prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles captain has been included in head coach Eric Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad, as the team gears up for crucial matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

With Nigeria currently in fifth place in Group C, these matches are pivotal in the Super Eagles’ quest to qualify for the World Cup after missing out on the previous edition in Qatar.

Ekong's leadership and experience will be vital in guiding the Super Eagles through this challenging phase, as they look to turn their campaign around.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria have failed to win any game so far in the qualifiers, playing three draws and falling to a defeat against Benin.

