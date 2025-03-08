Ademola Lookman has received high reviews from a former Italian footballer ahead of Juventus vs Atalanta

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman had received positive reviews from a former Italy international ahead of Atalanta's crucial match against Juventus this weekend.

Atalanta will travel to the Allianz Stadium in Turin to face Juventus in a clash between the third and fourth on the Italian Serie A table on Sunday evening.

Ademola Lookman looks dejected after missing a chance during Atalanta's draw against Venezia.

Source: Getty Images

The Bergamo-based club are third on the table with 55 points, three behind league leaders Inter Milan, who have 58, while the Old Lady sit in fourth place with 52 points.

The Serie A title race this season could go down the wire, with only six points separating the top four teams with 11 matches left to go in the season.

Cristian Brocchi praises Lookman

Former AC Milan and Inter Milan star Cristian Brocchi has singled out Lookman as one of Atalanta's most important players and explained why ahead of Juventus vs Atalanta.

This appraisal comes amid his public spat with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini after he missed a crucial penalty against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

“At the moment, Lookman is Atalanta’s difference maker,” he told Lega Serie A.

“He is fast, his final ball is good, and in 1-v-1s he can either finish himself or set up a teammate. He is a complete player who breaks up the game. He could be decisive, maybe with a goal, but also with his movement and his set-up play for Retegui.”

Brocchi hailing Lookman as Atalanta's best is a credit to the Nigerian forward amid the recent issues with Atalanta where his contribution to the team was questioned.

His contribution to the team was highlighted when La Dea won only once in six games when he was injured in January and immediately picked up winning when he returned against Club Brugge.

Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer, even before the incident with Gasperini, and he has many interests from top European clubs.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta during their 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Source: Getty Images

Juventus are one of the clubs interested, and Sunday’s match will be like an audition for the player, with the club keen to bolster Thiago Motta’s attack next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport added that Juventus are also eyeing Lookman's teammates Ederson and Mateo Retegui, even though the Super Eagles star is the ideal fit.

The 36-time Italian champions signed midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from the UEFA Europa League holders last season.

Gasperini blasts Atalanta players

Legit.ng reported that Gasperini blasted Atalanta players after their frustrating 0-0 draw against Venezia, during which they missed a lot of goal-scoring chances.

The Italian manager did not spare his players, even though in another interview he defended Lookman, claiming he was the liveliest player in the team.

