Atalanta missed a chance to go top of Serie A after a 0-0 draw with Venezia that proved too costly for the Bergamo club

Ademola Lookman squandered a crucial scoring opportunity despite having the goal at his mercy

Gian Piero Gasperini criticised his team’s lack of precision but acknowledged Venezia’s defensive setup

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini did not hold back his frustration after his team dropped points in the Serie A title race following a disappointing 0-0 draw against Venezia.

The result left La Dea three points off the top of the table, missing a golden opportunity to leapfrog Napoli and Inter Milan, who later played out a 1-1 draw.

Gasperini was particularly critical of his players, including reigning CAF Men's Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, who squandered a clear-cut chance to put Atalanta ahead.

Atalanta’s missed golden opportunity

The match against Venezia was crucial for Atalanta, as a win would have taken them to the top of the Serie A standings, Tribal Football reports.

They failed to break down a resilient Venezia defense despite dominating possession and creating multiple goal-scoring chances.

Lookman, one of Atalanta’s reliable attacking threats this season, had a golden opportunity to put his side ahead but failed to convert with the goal at his mercy.

The 27-year-old forward’s miss proved costly as Atalanta struggled to find the back of the net throughout the game.

Gasperini’s post-match frustration

Following the match, Gasperini expressed his disappointment in his players’ lack of precision in front of goal, Tutto Atalanta reports.

While he acknowledged the defensive discipline of Venezia, the veteran Italian coach emphasised that Atalanta should have done better with the chances they created.

"It is clear that these are points lost, but games like this are part of football. We are facing tough opponents, capable of closing down well, who leave little space.

“My boys gave everything, creating many opportunities to score, but unfortunately, we were not precise. Games like this, if you don't unlock them immediately, you risk complicating them further with their counterattacks," Gasperini said.

Gasperini’s comments reflect growing frustration as Atalanta aim to keep pace in the Serie A title race. The dropped points could prove costly in a highly competitive season.

Is Atalanta’s title hopes under threat?

With Atalanta now trailing the top teams, Gasperini will be hoping for a swift response from his players in their next fixtures.

Lookman and his teammates will need to sharpen their finishing if they hope to maintain their title challenge in the coming weeks.

The pressure is now on Atalanta to bounce back and ensure that they do not let more opportunities slip away, especially with crucial games ahead in their pursuit of Serie A glory.

Gasperini apologises to Atalanta fans

