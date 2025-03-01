Two Super Eagles star will leave their current Italian clubs permanently amid disputes with the clubs

Both players will prefer to move abroad, with the English Premier League their preferred destination

Italian giants Juventus, are interested in both players and have made it a priority to sign one over the other

Italian giants Juventus, have made it a priority to sign a Nigerian attacker who is ready to leave his Serie A club permanently this summer amid unrest at the club.

The top two Nigerian footballers at the moment are owned by Italian clubs — Ademola Lookman at Atalanta and Napoli-owned Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray.

Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after clashing with Gasperini.

Both players attempted to leave Italy permanently last summer but were unsuccessful, with Lookman remaining at Bergamo and Osimhen left Naples and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Paris Saint-Germain had interest in both, while the former LOSC Lille forward also had interest from the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli and Premier League side Chelsea.

Osimhen’s loan deal at Galatasaray ends soon, and he will leave Napoli permanently, while Lookman is confirmed to be leaving La Dea after he was denied a move last summer.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year's clashing with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini after missing a penalty against Club Brugge has escalated discussions around his future.

Juve prioritises Ademola Lookman

Multiple European clubs have stepped up their interest in the English-born attacker after his incident with Gasperini, with the club confirming they have received enquiries.

According to Juve News 24, the Old Lady have made it a priority to sign Lookman in the summer as they aim to bulk up Thiago Motta’s attack for next season.

Lookman has been one of the best attackers in the world since his move to Atalanta, and adding goal-scoring to his Arsenal has made him one of the most sought-after.

Juve are not the only Italian club in pursuit of the Nigerian. Napoli also registered interest in him in the January window as a possible replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG signed Kvaratskhelia when Atalanta denied them Lookman in the summer and made it clear he is not for sale during the January transfer window.

Ademola Lookman responded with two goals after Gasperini publicly criticised him.

The former Everton star is unlikely to sign for another club in Italy as he has his sights set on a return to the Premier League, where he had previously failed.

According to Corriere della Sera, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi confirmed that English clubs have contacted them over the player, naming Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Liverpool are said to be highly interested in him. They see him as a player who can offer close to the impact of Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves the club as a free agent in the summer.

Newcastle join race for Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Newcastle United have joined other English clubs in the race for Lookman, as he is expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

The former England youth international is willing to return to the country, having previously played for Everton, Leicester City and Fulham during his previous spells.

