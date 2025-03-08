Barcelona have expressed their intention to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman from Atalanta next season

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised the Nigeria international after his missed spot-kick against Club Brugge

The Catalan club has decided to abandon their bid for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and will now focus on convincing the playmaker to make the move

Barcelona will break the bank to convince the reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman to join the club during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish club adds to a growing list of suitors for Lookman, who has impressed again this term with 17 goals and seven assists for Atalanta.

Barcelona are currently at the top of the table with 18 wins, 3 draws, and 5 losses in the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Deco interested in Lookman

Barcelona’s sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza "Deco" has switched attention to the AFCON silver medallist Ademola Lookman.

According to Soccernet, the Portugal international Deco believes Atalanta’s winger will fit into new head coach Hansi Flick’s tactical system.

The club is preparing around 50 million euros for the 26-year-old as his contract expires in 2026 per El Nacional.

Despite Rafael Leao's performance, Barcelona has backed out from chasing AC Milan's player due to his irregular image, and involvement in multiple extra-sporting scandals.

Liverpool bid for Lookman

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool is among the clubs monitoring Lookman’s progress, despite his past with Everton.

The winger has impressed in both Serie A and European competitions with his speed, dribbling skills, and attacking versatility, making him a sought-after player among Europe’s top clubs, per Fichajes.

Lookman played a key role in leading Atalanta to their UEFA Europa League title, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old is an option to bolster the attacking depth of the Reds However, Liverpool will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lookman and Gasperini at loggerheads

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised Lookman’s decision to take a penalty, stating that the CAF Men's Player of the Year was "one of the worst penalty-takers" he had ever seen.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward returned from injury and scored Atalanta’s only goal of the match against Club Brugge in the Champions League exit.

Gasperini disclosed that he may leave the club before his contract expires in 2026, following widespread backlash over his controversial remarks about Ademola Lookman’s penalty miss per ESPN.

The Italian, who has managed Atalanta since 2016, hinted at an uncertain future with the club after facing criticism for his comments.

Atalanta youngster hails Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta youngster Oleksadar Dragan has heaped praise on Lookman after the Ukrainian extended his contract and trained with the first team under Gasperini.

He further singled out Lookman as the player who took him under his wing and disclosed the advice that the reigning African Footballer of the Year gave him.

This appraisal comes after Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagluica admitted that Gasperini was wrong to have singled out the Nigerian after he missed a penalty.

