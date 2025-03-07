Samuel Eto’o warmly welcomed Nigeria’s U-17 Girls at the OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation made an unannounced visit to the team as a gesture of motivation

Nigeria is set to face South Africa in their first-leg encounter ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup second round

Samuel Eto’o made an unannounced visit to the Nigeria U-17 girls’ team at the international airport in Pretoria, South Africa.

The four-time CAF Player of the Year met with a high-level delegation, including Timothy Magaji, Ruth David, Coach Bankole Olowookere, and Amina Daura.

The Flamingos of Nigeria will face the Bantwana of South Africa in their first-leg qualifiers on March 8.

Samuel Eto'o welcomed Nigeria’s U-17 Girls ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup second round in South Africa. Photo by: Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA.

Eto’s love for Nigeria

The football icon received Nigeria’s U17 Girls’ at the OR Tambo International Airport in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Cameroonian legend shook hands with the young ladies and left them with words of encouragement.

Nigeria will face South Africa in the first of their two-leg FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers per NFF.

While 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists Nigeria drew bye to the second round, Bantwana crushed their counterparts from Gabon 21-2 on aggregate.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Morocco from October 17 to November 8 per FIFA.

Africa will present 5 teams (including host nation Morocco) at the finals, which has been expanded to a 24-nation championship.

Samuel Eto’o met with Nigeria's U17 girls in the company of Coach Bankole Olowookere ahead of their encounter against South Africa. Photo by: Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA.

Reactions of fans

Lovers of former Chelsea player have reacted to the gesture towards the Nigerian team.

@donpanacio wrote:

That’s the spirit of sportsmanship! Samuel Eto’o is the greatest African football player ever who has won more trophies 🏆 than any player in Africa!

@Magik_jay_ said:

A good one I think it’s time for the legends in Africa to come together to promote our continent cups,if proper funding is given we should promote the U-17 and U-20 cups

@CFC_Westtlonn said:

Every other Africans wish they were Nigerians

@NikkiMary278018 added:

Samuel Eto’o showing love to Nigeria’s U17 girls. Now that’s real class

@awuapila wrote:

What suddenly changed about our age-grade teams? They really look and play like their ages.I like our teams better now.

@Larry_Winky24 said:

Nigeria are always different see how Dey are bending to greet him🔯💕 I’m proud of African.

Nigeria to take on South Africa

The match between Nigeria and South Africa will take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital.

According to Guardian, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Kenyan officials to oversee the game, which will kick off at 3pm South Africa time (2pm Nigeria time) on March 8 (Saturday).

CAF has selected Josephine Wanjiku as the referee, with her compatriots Mary Njoroge, Elizabeth Njoroge, and Juma Lucy Awino serving as Assistant 1, Assistant 2, and Fourth Official, respectively.

Cindy Barbara Dludlu from eSwatini will be the commissioner, and Moroccan Khadija Rezzag will serve as the referee assessor.

Flamingoes at the 2024 World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria U-17 women’s team continued their impressive run at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, securing another victory with a dominant performance against Ecuador.

The team entered the fixture in Santiago, determined to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

The dominant victory for Nigeria sees them become the first team to seal a place in the knockout stage of the showpiece.

