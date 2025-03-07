Two foreign-based players have failed to report to the Flying Eagles' new training camp due to its location

The Nigeria U-20 team recently returned from a two-match tour in Ivory Coast, where they won one and lost one

In April, the Flying Eagles will face Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco in Group B of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

Two foreign-based players will miss the final training camp for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has relocated the camp from its previous location in Abuja to Katsina.

Nigeria secured qualification for the U-20 AFCON by defeating Niger Republic 3-1 in the 2024 WAFU B Championship held last October.

Dubem Eze and Abube Onuchukwu have decided not to resume camp due to its location. Photo by: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP.

Eze and Onuchukwu back out

Bolton Wanderers' Dubem Eze and Ipswich Town’s have withdrawn from the Flying Eagles squad ahead of the U-20 AFCON.

According to AllNigeria, the duo made the decision after the NFF announced the relocation of the training camp to Katsina State.

Due to miscommunication, the prospective U-20 Nigeria players missed the two-match tour in Ivory Coast last week.

Nigeria won one and lost one of the two games. In the first match test, the Flying Eagles won 2-0 against Ivory Coast, thanks to goals from captain Daniel Bameyi and Divine Oliseh per NFF.

Eze and Onuchukwu would have featured for Nigeria ahead of the test matches but were notified to report to camp a few days before the matches.

The NFF offered them a second chance by inviting them for the final phase of camping before the 2025 U20 AFCON but the location of the camp discouraged them.

In a statement released by the NFF, the Flying Eagles are expected to regroup in Abuja on March 10.

Dubem Eze and Abube Onuchukwu are eager to represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-20 in Ivory Coast. Photo by: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP.

Brief information on Eze and Onuchukwu

Bolton Wanderers signed Dubem Eze from Norwich City on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder made a dozen league appearances and featured in the FA Trophy for Andy Preece’s side per Bolton News.

Meanwhile, Young midfielder Abube Onuchukwu signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town having left Aston Villa in 2024.

The 18-year-old has been at Villa since the U13 level, progressing through their youth ranks before signing a two-year scholarship in the summer of 2022 per New York Times.

Nigeria are champions of WAFU B

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are currently the champions of the 2024 WAFU B U-20.

According to Premium Times, Nigeria beat Ghana 2-1 in the final held at the Stade de Kegue in Lome, Togo.

Nigeria had earlier defeated Niger Republic 3-1 in an impressive semifinal which gave the Flying Eagles the ticket for the 2025 AFCON U-20.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau praised the team for their fighting spirit. He said via Punch:

“The NFF is delighted with their performance. We believe they have what it takes to go all to make Nigeria proud.

Leicester City player chose Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leicester City player Olabade Aluko has agreed to represent Nigeria over the country of his birth England and is eyeing a place with the Flying Eagles.

Aluko was born in England to Nigerian parents. He has now chosen to play for his parents' country, and he plans to start his international career with the U20 team.

He has not made his senior team debut for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side, even though he features regularly for the U21 side.

