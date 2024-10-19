The Nigeria U-17 women's team secured another victory in their FIFA World Cup group-stage fixture against Ecuador

Goals from Harmony Chidi, and Shakirat Moshood, among others, were enough to clinch the win for the Flamingos

The dominant victory for Nigeria sees them become the first team to seal a place in the knockout stage of the showpiece

The Nigeria U-17 women’s team continued their impressive run at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, securing another victory with a dominant performance against Ecuador.

Fondly known as the Flamingos, the team entered the fixture in Santiago, determined to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Their intent was clear from the start, as captain Shakirat Moshood confidently converted from the penalty spot to give Nigeria an early lead.

Peace Effiong celebrates after scoring during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group A match between Nigeria and Ecuador at CFC Stadium on October 19, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s side maintained relentless pressure, which eventually paid off when star forward Harmony Chidi, who netted a remarkable 12 goals during the qualification series, added the team's second goal after a series of near misses.

Nigeria’s third goal came in a rather bizarre yet fortunate manner. Substitute goalkeeper Melany Bozo, replacing the injured Maria Rodriguez, misjudged a clearance, sending the ball straight into the path of Peace Effiong, who calmly finished into an open net.

Despite Nigeria's dominance, with over 28 attempts on goal, they had to remain alert defensively. Ecuador’s forwards, Caprice Chiuchiolo and Jaslym Valverde, posed occasional but dangerous threats, keeping the Flamingos’ defence on their toes.

In the final moments, Nigeria, who coasted to a well-deserved victory, added a fourth goal, with Shakirat recording a brace as they climbed to the top spot in Group A.

The Flamingos now set their sights on improving upon their semi-final finish from 2022, as they aim to go all the way this time around.

Ajibade wins Liga F Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid Feminine and Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, bagged the Spanish Liga F Player of the Month Award for September, a fitting reward for her outstanding start to the season.

The 24-year-old opened her campaign with an assist in the season opener against Granada and followed it up with a brilliant performance, netting a brace and providing another assist in a dominant display against Valencia.

