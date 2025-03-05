Demark U21 coach Steffen Hojer said the national team is keeping tabs on Super Eagles-eligible player

The Manchester United player was omitted from Eric Chelle’s 39-man provisional list ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The former England U16 player scored a hat-trick in Man United's 5-1 win against Chelsea in the Youth FA Cup last month

Steffen Hojer stated that the Danish Football authorities are closely monitoring the talented Manchester United striker Chido Obi.

The Denmark U21 coach said the football community in the country is clamouring for the inclusion of the young striker in his team.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle released a 39-man provisional list with the former Arsenal player’s name missing.

Denmark grab Obi from Nigeria and England

The former Viborg player has not confirmed whether the young striker is ready to join Denmark's U21 team.

According to Allnigeriasoccer, Højer stated that his team is currently overflowing with talented attacking players. He said via Bold:

I think we're all following Chido's development. If I didn't keep an eye on a player like him, I wouldn't be good enough for my job.

There has been a clamour for strikers for a while. I think we are currently overflowing with talented attacking players. Many of them are very exciting, and Chido is definitely one of them.

It's not very often that you see a 17-year-old player running into Old Trafford, so we are naturally very aware of him.

When is the right time for Chido to join the U21, and which national team he should play for, is an assessment that we make on an ongoing basis.

He was with the U18 national team last time, but he has also made his first-team debut for Manchester United since. It's still exciting, after all.

Amorim drops Obi from Europa squad

Manchester United coach said Chido Obi will not play in their match against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

According to UK Outlet Express, the Super Eagles-eligible player was not registered in September 2024. He said via Standard:

“Youth players can feature on the B-List, but Obi is only eligible for the A-List after joining the club from Arsenal last summer.

"I am trying to manage everything, it is a big step for them. I am trying to think about every aspect. I am not thinking about what it will look like with their friends and the media."

"In that moment, Ras (Hojlund) and Josh (Zirkzee) playing in the same position, try to manage all the things, even expectations of the kids. We choose different players."

The Demark U21 player has continued his sensational scoring run at youth level since leaving Arsenal for United last year.

He hit another hat trick in the FA Youth Cup against Chelsea per BBC.

Premier League star snubs Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Newcastle player Jacob Murphy will not represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Magpies' head coach Eddie Howe prefers Jacob Murphy to represent England over Nigeria.

Howe claimed that Murphy’s first England call-up can come under Thomas Tuchel.

