Jacob Murphy has turned down an invitation from Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to represent Nigeria

The Newcastle winger is prioritising his strong form in the current English Premier League season and is focused on maintaining his impressive record with the club

The 29-year-old has been encouraged to concentrate on scoring goals for Newcastle, having already contributed with several assists for his teammates

Jacob Murphy will not represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle had extended an invite to the Nigeria-eligible player during his European tours before returning to Nigeria.

The former England U21 player is yet to represent the English team in the senior category and hoping to get one under Thomas Tuchel.

Jacob Murphy is not considering representing Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Murphy says no to Nigeria

The Newcastle player has been impressive for his club in the 2024/25 English Premier League season scoring four goals.

According to Owngoal, Murphy is eligible to play for the trio of Nigeria, England, and Ireland.

Nigeria have faced a challenging start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and are yet to secure a win per BBC.

The Super Eagles were anticipated to easily navigate through a group that includes South Africa, Rwanda, Benin, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

Rwanda are currently topping Group C with 7 points while Nigeria sitin fifth place with three points per Africainterviews.

Jacob Murphy wants to represent England under Thomas Tuchel. Photo by: Alex Dodd.

Source: Getty Images

Murphy to England?

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe prefers Jacob Murphy to represent England over Nigeria.

According to UK outlet TheSun, Howe claimed that Murphy’s first England call-up can come under Thomas Tuchel.

The coach believes the former England U-20 player can score more goals for the club and in turn attract Tuchel. He said:

“Thomas [Tuchel, England manager] will no doubt be looking carefully at all of our players that qualify to play for England. He has been at a number of games.

"Yeah, Jacob is in good form. My message to him is to continue in the vein he has been. He is creating a lot of goals and chances for the team. He also could have scored more himself.

"He's been unlucky a few times. Jacob is a great character, great lad and I really wish him well and hope he can carry on where he has left off."

Howe said Murphy is an important player in Newcastle’s squad.

According to shieldsgazette, the player has made a lot of assists and is active defensively. He said:

“He's been very, very important and probably more than people realise because we ask a lot of Jacob in lots of different ways, he plays an important role. Of course, everyone plays an important role in our pressing with the ball.

“He's been brilliant and the assists and the goals that he's got in the last few weeks, Alex [Isak] probably owes him the majority of his goals with his crossing ability which has always been very strong."

Will Murphy be missed?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle traveled across Europe to persuade Nigeria-eligible players to represent the country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle has submitted a 35-man provisional squad to the Nigeria Football Federation, which includes former England U20 players.

Murphy's decision to decline the invitation opens up an opportunity for younger players to step in and represent the country.

