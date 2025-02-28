Manchester United have reportedly decided not to pursue Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window

The Old Trafford club's new transfer strategy under INEOS focuses on younger, cost-effective signings

The Red Devils have been long admirers of Osimhen, but will turn their focus to other targets next summer

Manchester United have reportedly stepped away from their pursuit of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, despite his impressive goal-scoring form on loan at Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several seasons, but it now appears the Red Devils are exploring alternative options.

Man United have struggled for goals this campaign, ranking among the bottom half of the Premier League’s scoring charts following the failures of their attackers this campaign.

However, despite the need for a clinical finisher at Old Trafford, the club’s recruitment team is reportedly not prioritising Osimhen as a target, Daily Express reports.

Reuben Amorim has also indicated that Joshua Zirkzee, another potential target, is better suited as an attacking midfielder rather than a pure striker.

This leaves Man United in search of a reliable goal-scorer, but the club appears intent on looking elsewhere rather than making a move for the Napoli star.

Why Man United are walking away from Osimhen

Although Osimhen remains one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers, but Man United’s new transfer strategy under INEOS is reportedly steering them away from big-money deals.

According to TeamTalk, the 26-year-old would be available for around £58 million this summer, as Napoli are ready to offload him permanently. However, United are now focusing on younger players who provide long-term value without significant financial risk.

The Red Devils leadership wants to avoid the kind of reckless spending that has plagued previous transfer windows under the Glazer regime.

While Osimhen’s talent is undeniable, the belief within Man United’s recruitment team is that they can secure a more cost-effective striker with similar or even greater potential.

Osimhen advised against joining Man United

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, warned Osimhen against moving to Manchester United, citing concerns about the club’s instability and lack of clear direction.

"Victor Osimhen is one of the most talented strikers in world football, and he should think carefully before considering a move to Manchester United.

“The club has been in turmoil for years, with constant managerial changes and an unclear transfer strategy. A move to Old Trafford could stall his progress rather than elevate him to the next level.

"At this stage of his career, Osimhen needs to join a team with a strong system where he will thrive. He would be better suited to a club that plays attacking football and can help him maintain his goal-scoring consistency."

Osimhen is widely expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer when his loan deal at Galatasaray ends.

Chelsea owner explains reason for not signing Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has defended the Premier League club’s decision not to sign a new striker, despite their interest in Super Eagles star Osimhen.

The Blues, who have struggled with goal-scoring consistency this season, opted against bringing in a marquee forward in the last two transfer windows.

