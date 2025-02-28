Nigeria must win their next two World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe to stay in contention

Several key players, including captain William Troost-Ekong and defender Semi Ajayi, are battling injuries

Eric Chelle has been warned that failure to secure victories in next month’s crucial games could lead to his dismissal

Eric Chelle has a tough task ahead as the Malian prepares to take charge of the Super Eagles during a critical period in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching another World Cup tournament are in tatters as the former African champions currently sit second from the bottom in Group C, with just three points from four matches.

Eric Chelle has been mandated to salvage Nigeria's World Cup hopes following his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

If the Super Eagles fail to win their upcoming games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, their chances of qualifying for the World Cup will be in serious jeopardy.

The pressure on Chelle is immense, as Nigerian football fans are desperate to see the Super Eagles return to the global stage after missing out on the 2022 World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to demand immediate results, and failure to secure victories in his first two games could see Chelle’s tenure cut short.

Injury crisis adds to Chelle’s challenges

Chelle’s task is further complicated by a growing injury crisis within the Super Eagles squad.

Key players, including captain William Troost-Ekong, star striker Victor Osimhen, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and defender Semi Ajayi, are all facing fitness concerns.

Semi Ajayi has been ruled out of Nigeria's upcoming World Cup qualifiers after suffering another injury setback. Photo by Cody Froggatt

Source: Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion recently confirmed that Ajayi has suffered another hamstring injury, just weeks after returning from a four-month layoff, BBC reports.

With defensive options already limited, Ajayi’s setback is a significant blow to Nigeria’s chances as the team cannot afford another slip-up in the World Cup race.

The Super Eagles have struggled in their defensive organisation during the qualifiers, conceding crucial goals that have cost them valuable points.

Chelle will need to find quick solutions to reinforce the backline while ensuring that Nigeria's attacking threats remain potent.

Chelle told to deliver or risk losing job

Despite the injury concerns, the expectation remains high for Chelle to lead Nigeria to victory in the upcoming qualifiers.

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng emphasised the urgency of the situation:

"Eric Chelle has no room for excuses. Injuries are unfortunate, but this is a results-driven business. Nigeria cannot afford to miss another World Cup, and the pressure on him to deliver is immense. He must find a way to win against Rwanda and Zimbabwe or risk being shown the exit door by the NFF."

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda's Amavubi on Friday, March 21, in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali before returning to Uyo a few days later to take on Zimbabwe.

Chelle reportedly drops three players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been forced to drop three players ahead of the two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician has reportedly dropped these three players from the squad due to injury and fitness concerns, casting a shadow over Nigeria's hopes of qualifying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng