Stanley Nwabali’s participation in Nigeria’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers is in doubt due to personal loss

Second choice Super Eagles goalie Maduka Okoye is injured and linked to a betting scandal, making his selection unlikely

Nigeria is trying to convince Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu to switch allegiance, but the goalkeeper has so far declined

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are facing a major goalkeeping crisis ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and backup shot-stopper Maduka Okoye may both be unavailable, leaving Nigeria in a difficult position just weeks before the must-win games.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will be managing his first games in charge, and this early setback presents a serious challenge as Nigeria looks to turn around their poor qualification campaign.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly worried about the availability of Nwabali, who has been struggling with personal loss, South African website SNL 24 disclosed.

The Chippa United goalkeeper lost his father in November 2024, and on January 1, 2025, Nwabali announced the tragic passing of his mother.

Understandably, both losses have reportedly affected the goalkeeper’s mental and emotional well-being, raising concerns about whether he will be ready to represent Nigeria in the upcoming international window.

Okoye’s injury and off-field issues

While Nwabali’s situation is uncertain, Maduka Okoye’s unavailability is even more problematic.

The Udinese goalkeeper has been sidelined since December 2024 due to a wrist injury, meaning he has not played a competitive match in over two months.

Additionally, Okoye has been linked to an investigation regarding an alleged betting scandal, further complicating his chances of joining the Super Eagles squad for the qualifiers.

Nigeria targets Atubolu as alternative

In response to the goalkeeping crisis, the NFF has reportedly intensified efforts to convince Noah Atubolu, a 22-year-old Freiburg goalkeeper, to switch allegiance from Germany to Nigeria.

Atubolu has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, becoming the first goalkeeper in league history to save four penalties in a single season.

Although Atubolu is of Igbo-Nigerian descent, he was born in Germany and has represented the country at youth levels.

Despite Nigeria’s interest, the young goalkeeper has reportedly declined multiple invitations to play for the Super Eagles.

How can Eric Chelle overcome this crisis?

Nigeria’s upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe are must-win encounters if the Super Eagles are to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

With only three points from four games, the Super Eagles currently sit second from bottom in Group C after three draws and suffering one defeat, FIFA.com reports.

Without a reliable goalkeeper, Eric Chelle will have a tough task ensuring that Nigeria’s defensive setup remains solid.

The NFF will need to quickly identify a solution, whether by securing Atubolu’s commitment or looking elsewhere for a capable replacement.

Super Eagles battling with injuries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is faced with a significant challenge as a number of players are battling with injuries.

Less than one month before the World Cup qualifiers return, a good number of Nigerian players are struggling with their fitness.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifying series after failing to win any of their four matches so far.

