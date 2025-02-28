Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has launched a search for a formidable replacement for the injured Semi Ajayi

Nigeria take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, and they are condemned not to drop points

Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo is being linked with Nigeria even though he has represented England at the youth level

The Super Eagles camp has been hit with injuries with defender Semi Ajayi officially ruled out of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria take a trip to Kigali where they will face the Amavubi on March 21, before they return to Uyo to host the Warriors four days later.

It has been confirmed that key squad member Ajayi, who suffered a relapse of a previous injury, would not be fit for the games.

Tosin Adarabioyo could replace the injured Semi Ajayi in the Super Eagles. Photo: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

The situation will force new head coach Eric Chelle to shop for other options ahead of the crucial matches.

For a couple of weeks now, quite a number of Nigeria-eligible players have shown interest in featuring for the Super Eagles.

Below are 3 players who could replace Semi Ajayi

1. Leon Balogun - Rangers

Even at 36, Leon Balogin has continued to compete at the highest level in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers.

The defender was a key member of the Nigerian national team between 2014 and 2022.

His weight of experience and familiarity with the national team setup make him a reliable option.

He has shown great leadership skills on and off the pitch, establishing effective partnership alongside William Troost-Ekong in the heart of the defence.

All Nigeria Soccer has suggested that the former Wigan Athletic star remains a dependable choice for the national team.

2. Tosin Adarabioyo - Chelsea

The London-born defender has been on the Super Eagles radar for some time now, even though he had represented England at the youth level.

Adarabioyo is still eligible to play for Nigeria as his parents are from the West Africa nation, Brila reports.

The 27-year-old has been in breathtaking form for the Blues this season with his intelligent defensive positioning making him an ideal candidate.

He has also made impactful offensive contributions, registering four goals and one assist so far.

Should the NFF be able to convince him, Adarabioyo would be a strong replacement for the injured Ajayi.

3. Kevin Akpoguma - Hoffenheim

The Hoffenheim defender his having a sensational season in the Bundesliga, even though they are battling relegation.

Kevin Akpoguma could replace Semi Ajayi for the upcoming Super Eagles matches. Photo: Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

His ability to switch between center-back and full-back roles makes him a reliable option.

Akpoguma's experience in a top European league and adaptability to various tactical systems would offer the Super Eagles a versatile defensive asset.

Osimhen returns to full fitness

Legit.ng earlier reported that there has been a positive update on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the forthcoming matches.

The Galatasaray forward was forced off late in their goalless draw against Fenerbahce, sparking concerns over his fitness for the upcoming crucial games.

Medical reports from Turkey have cleared the striker of any major issues.

