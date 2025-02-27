Mikel Obi has blasted former England defender Jamie Carragher for his comments belittling the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Carragher made the remarks on AFCON following Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah performance against Manchester City over the weekend

The AFCON winner claimed that the Liverpool legend does not have a feeling of winning a major trophy with his country

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi is not sparing Jamie Carragher over his reckless comments disrespecting the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher, who scored 7 own goals during his playing days for Liverpool said the chances of Mohamed Salah winning a Ballon d’Or is slim because the AFCON is not a major tournament.

Former England players Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge disagreed with the position of Jamie Carragher.

AFCON winner Mikel Obi has berated Jamie Carragher for his choice of words against AFCON. Photo by: AMA/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel throws jab at Carragher

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi took a hit on Skysports pundit Jamie Carragher for disrespecting African football.

According to Owngoal, the former England player cannot appreciate winning a title because he has never won any at the country level.

Speaking on his podcast The Obione show, the former Chelsea player said:

“You don’t know what it takes to win with your national team. You can’t disrespect such a wonderful tournament like that.

“People in Africa die for the Africa Cup of Nations. Children, kids grow up watching their idols, watching their country, supporting their country because the Africa Cup of Nations is what inspires them to be the next generation.

The influx of African players in the Premier League, coming to Europe to play is because they grew up watching the Africa Cup of Nations. 2 billion people watch the AFCON”.

Mikel Obi won the African Cup of Nations in 2013 as captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria per BBC.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi said the passion of AFCON is unmatched by any other continent. Photo by: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

What Carragher said.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said the lack of major international tournaments would hinder Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

This was following Salah’s performance in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City during the week. The former African Player of the Year scored a goal and provided an assist for the second goal per Skysports.

He claimed that player’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are often influenced by their performance in major international tournaments like the Champions League or World Cup.

He said via Sportbible:

"I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

‘I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looks really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too. Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front-runner."

Richard and Sturridge back Africa

Former Manchester City player Micah Richards and former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge strongly disagreed with Carragher's stance.

Richards pointed out that AFCON is often underrated by some in Europe, but it is crucial for millions across Africa.

He said:

“Just to say, AFCON is a major tournament because a lot of people are at home saying ‘they aren’t taking it seriously’. AFCON is a big tournament, just so you know.”

While Sturridge said:

“It’s a fact. If you win the Euros or Copa America it’s deemed to be big – so the Afcon is at the same level.”

Salah becomes Liverpool's third all-time scorer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goal scorer, trailing only Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285 goals).

The Egyptian forward also made history as the first Premier League player to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in a single season.

Additionally, he matched a remarkable 10-year record held by Lionel Messi with his goal and assist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng