Reason Napoli Is Eager To Sell Victor Osimhen As Quickly as Possible Emerges

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has confirmed that the Italian club is eager to settle Victor Osimhen’s future swiftly as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Nigerian striker, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been the subject of intense speculations, with multiple European giants showing interest in signing the Super Eagles forward.

Osimhen’s present release clause, reportedly set at £65 million, is expected to trigger a bidding war among top clubs.

The 26-year-old forward had a fallout with Napoli last year, leading to his loan move to Turkey, where he has been in fine form.

With his contract at Napoli expiring in June 2026, the former Serie A champions are keen on securing a deal early to prevent a repeat of last year’s drama, Tutto Napoli reports.

Manna acknowledged that Osimhen is a highly desirable player and emphasised the importance of resolving his situation as soon as possible.

“"Victor is always a torment, and not only in the market. He is a desirable player, he has a clause, we know, and we are working to find a solution in the shortest time possible, precisely to avoid repeating what happened last year," Manna disclosed.

European clubs in the race for Osimhen

Several top clubs have been linked to Osimhen, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly monitoring his situation.

Chelsea has maintained long-standing interest, while Manchester United is believed to receive frequent updates on his availability.

Additionally, PSG in Ligue 1 and Juventus in Serie A are also in the hunt for the prolific forward and have been strongly linked with an interest in the Super Eagles forward.

Reports suggest that Napoli may consider a swap deal involving Manchester United’s Rasmus Højlund, as they look to strengthen their squad while facilitating Osimhen’s departure, Sports Mole reports.

Meanwhile, clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keeping a close eye on the situation, potentially offering lucrative deals to lure the Nigerian striker to the Middle East.

Osimhen’s next move still uncertain

Despite the heavy interest from multiple clubs, Osimhen remains undecided about his long-term future.

The Nigerian forward’s impressive performances for Galatasaray, where he has netted 20 goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances, have made him one of the most sought-after strikers in the market.

While a move to the Premier League is considered an attractive prospect for the Super Eagles star, Osimhen has also expressed satisfaction with his time in Turkey.

With Napoli determined to finalise a deal early, Osimhen’s next destination remains a hot topic in the football transfer market, and the coming months will be crucial in determining his future.

