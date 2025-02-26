Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer around interest from multiple clubs

Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to leave Napoli last summer

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has explained how the club planned to handle the deal this summer

Napoli's sporting director has opened up on the club's plans for Victor Osimhen's future ahead of the summer transfer window when he's expected to leave the club permanently.

Osimhen left the club on acrimonious terms last summer and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure a permanent move away from Naples.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Galatasaray's 0-0 draw against Fenerbahce. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, while the striker and Premier League side Chelsea could not find an agreement over a deal.

He was frozen out of the squad for the 2024/25 season, but was offered a way out on loan by Galatasaray, with the Turkish transfer window still opened at that time.

Napoli reportedly reduced his release clause from €130 million, which was one of the stumbling blocks to his departure in the summer to €75mil before he joined Galatasaray.

An exit clause for selected clubs in January was also inserted into the deal that could allow him to leave Turkey in the winter window if any of those clubs come calling.

However, the January transfer window has long closed and he is still at Galatasaray but is expected to leave the club in the summer with multiple clubs interested.

Napoli shares plan for Osimhen

Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna has spoken on the club's plans ahead of the summer window and admitted the club will act differently from last summer.

Manna confirmed this during an interview with Sky Sports Italia while reflecting on the club's transfer dealings particularly the sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the title race.

“Victor is always going to be a hotly-debated topic and not just on the transfer market,” he said.

“He is an appetising player for clubs, he has a clause and everyone knows this, we are working to find a solution as quickly as possible, so that we can avoid what happened last year.”

Victor Osimhen training with Napoli during his final days at the club. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Italia, Napoli attempted to sell Osimhen in January after Manchester United confirmed their intentions to trigger his £62mil release clause but the player turned down the move.

The Super Eagles forward committed to Galatasaray until the end of the season after the club welcomed and treated him with love and respect since he arrived in Turkey.

Manchester United will try again in the summer as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim’s forward line with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to deliver goals.

However, they will face competition from other Premier League and Serie A clubs including Juventus.

Osimhen provides future update

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen issued update on his future with multiple European clubs ready to fight for his signature at the end of the current season.

The former African Footballer of the Year admitted that he does not know what will happen, and like his Galatasaray loan move came out of nowhere, it could happen again.

