Victor Osimhen's future is expected to be resolved this summer after his season-long loan at Galatasaray ends

Osimhen is attracting transfer interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs with Napoli willing to sell him

The Super Eagles forward has issued an update on his future ahead of the summer transfer window in June

Victor Osimhen has provided an update on his future ahead of the summer transfer window when his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray will end.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan after failing to secure permanent exits away from Napoli last summer, including a collapsed negotiation with Chelsea on the deadline day.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

He has impressed on loan in Turkey and continues to attract interest from top European clubs, with the Turkish champions among the clubs ready to sign him permanently.

He turned down moves in January and committed to Galatasaray until the end of the season, but is unlikely to continue with the Turkish club beyond this season.

Osimhen provides future update

Osimhen played in the feisty Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce on Monday night, the aftermath of which has sent Turkish football into chaos.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by Tuttomercato, he admitted that he doesn't know what the future holds for him and said things could take unexpected turns yet again.

“At the moment I don't know,” he said. “Until a few months ago no one would have even thought about Galatasaray and many even thought I would leave in January. I personally live for the moment.”

He has been treated with love by every element connected to Galatasaray since his arrival and he has expressed love for everyone at the club.

“I don't know what will happen in the summer, but I can say that I am in love with these fans, I love this club, the president, the staff, I love everyone associated with Galatasaray. For me, it is truly a privilege to be here and I am enjoying this experience,” he concluded.

According to Football Italia, Osimhen turned down a in the January transfer window despite the club ready to trigger his £62 million release clause.

Victor Osimhen clashed with a member of Fenerbahce's backroom staff during the Istanbul derby. Photo by Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu.

The Red Devils are not the only club interested, with other Premier League clubs and Italian Serie A clubs also showing interest ahead of the transfer window in June.

Juventus are the foremost Italian club interested but are unlikely to get him as his release clause is not available to Serie A clubs and Napoli may not be ready to sell to a rival.

Galatasaray, where he is currently on loan, have reportedly tested Napoli's resolve with multiple bids as high as €65 million but have been rejected as it falls below his release clause.

Galatasaray devise means to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray devised a strategy to sign Osimhen permanently and could go by the means of public donations to achieve their aim.

However, the Turkish champions are also in negotiation for a sponsorship deal which could cover the package to sign the forward and not need crowdfunding.

