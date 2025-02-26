Victor Osimhen has been cleared of serious injury after concerns from Galatasaray’s match against Fenerbahce

Nigeria is struggling in World Cup qualifiers, with three points from their opening four games and no wins

New coach Eric Chelle will rely on Osimhen to help revive Nigeria’s qualification hopes in March’s must-win matches

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has received encouraging news regarding star striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Napoli loanee, currently playing for Turkish giants Galatasaray, was forced off late in the goalless draw against Fenerbahce, sparking concerns over his fitness for the upcoming crucial games.

Victor Osimhen reportedly picked up a knock in Galatasaray's local derby versus Fenerbahce on Monday night. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was substituted in the 89th minute, prompting fears that he might have sustained a serious injury. However, Turkish outlet Habersarikirmizi.com reports that medical tests have cleared the striker of any major issues.

An MRI scan conducted by Galatasaray’s medical team confirmed that Osimhen is in good condition, easing worries as he could be available for the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria’s must-win World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes still alive

Despite Osimhen’s injury clearance, the 26-year-old forward was absent from Galatasaray’s latest training images, raising questions about his immediate return to action.

The Turkish club has begun preparations for their upcoming Turkish Cup clash against Tümosan Konyaspor, but it remains uncertain whether Osimhen will feature or be rested for upcoming league and international fixtures.

The Super Eagles are yet to win a game after four rounds of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles are in a precarious position in their World Cup qualifying group as after four matches, Nigeria has yet to secure a win, drawing three and losing one to Benin Republic, FIFA.com reports.

With just three points, they sit fifth in Group C, trailing joint leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin, who each have seven points.

Eric Chelle’s mission to revive Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Eric Chelle to turn the team’s fortunes around and secure a World Cup spot in January.

The upcoming qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March are crucial, as failure to win could put Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in serious jeopardy.

With Osimhen’s fitness no longer a concern, Chelle can count on the prolific Galatasaray striker as he prepares to take charge of his first game as Nigeria’s head coach.

Osimhen, a former FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner, remains a vital figure in Nigeria’s attack alongside the likes of Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman.

Chelle reportedly drops three Super Eagles stars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles are set to face two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, but head coach Eric Chelle has been forced to make adjustments to his squad.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician has reportedly dropped three key players from the squad due to injuries and fitness concerns, adding uncertainty to Nigeria’s preparations.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, top striker Victor Osimhen, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and defender Semi Ajayi are among the players facing injury concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng