Atalanta dropped points against relegation-threatened Venezia and missed the chance to go top of Serie A

Ademola Lookman was one of the culprits of the day after missing an open net goal that could have won it

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini applauded his players for trying and apologised to the fans for the result

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini looked away from blaming his players but instead apologised to the fans after his side dropped points in the Serie A title race.

Atalanta drew 0-0 against relegation-threatened Venezia at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, which may prove detrimental in the Italian Serie A title race in the long run.

According to Football Italia, La Dea have themselves to blame after creating six big chances but missed all, with Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui the main culprits.

All three points would have earned Atalanta a first-place spot ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between champions Inter Milan and challengers SSC Napoli.

Gasperini apologises for Atalanta draw

Atalanta head coach Gasperini, though disappointed, did not blame his players. He instead praised them and applauded Venezia's defensive work.

“The boys gave a lot today too,” he told Goal Italia. “But it's clear that when we play at home against a certain type of opponent, we find numerically crowded defenses, and there are a few more difficulties. When we're away, the opponents dare a little more.”

He noted his team's problems cost them, especially with linking up properly in attack and felt they did not create enough to bring something out of the match.

“There were also some technical errors, but I would also underline the skill of Venezia in the defensive phase. It was not easy to overcome so many men close together, the play was needed.”

Gasperini's public lashing of Lookman created an unwanted scene around the club two weeks ago, and the manager tried to avoid that today by minding his words.

“We could have experienced Napoli-Inter as top of the table, and undoubtedly that is what we all hoped for,” he said.

"The lads really gave it their all, they tried to win the match against an opponent who created difficulties for us. At this moment, the matches are difficult for everyone, the balance is total.”

He remains optimistic that they are still in the title race, regardless of the result.

“It is a shame about the result because we had the possibility of improving the table, but we did not lose, and in this type of match, it can happen with a counterattack. The championship is very long, and we are moving forward,” he concluded.

Up next for Atalanta is a trip to Allianz Stadium to face Juventus next week. A win could increase the gap between the two sides, or a loss could help the Old Lady close the gap on third.

Atalanta youngster praises Lookman

Legit.ng reported that an Atalanta youngster praised Lookman's attitude amid the public fallout with Gasperini after his penalty miss in the Champions League.

Ukrainian starlet Oleksandr Dragan singled out the Super Eagles star for praise after helping him settle down in the team and giving him a piece of advice.

