Ademola Lookman scored just 42 seconds after coming on for Atalanta in their UEFA Champions League clash versus Club Brugge

The Nigerian forward made his first appearance after missing six games due to a knee injury

Despite Lookman’s goal, Atalanta struggled to overturn Club Brugge’s dominant aggregate lead

Ademola Lookman wasted no time in making his mark after returning from injury, scoring just 42 seconds into the second half in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge.

The Nigerian forward, who had been sidelined for a month due to a knee injury, was introduced as a second-half substitute and immediately found the back of the net.

Ademola Lookman made an instant impact on his injury return, scoring one but missed a crucial penalty in Atalanta's Champions League defeat against Club Brugge. Photo by Isabella Benotto

Source: Getty Images

Lookman’s goal provided a much-needed boost for Atalanta, who were trailing 3-0 at halftime and needed a miracle to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

However, that turnaround never came as Gian Piero Gasperini's men were booted out of Europe's most prestigious club competition after suffering a 3-1 defeat at home and losing 5-2 on aggregate to the Belgian side.

A crucial return after a long layoff

Lookman’s absence was deeply felt by Atalanta, as the forward had missed six consecutive matches across all competitions.

However, after returning to training on Sunday, the Super Eagles star was deemed fit enough to make the squad for this must-win Champions League fixture.

Despite coming off the bench, Lookman made an immediate impact, showcasing his sharpness and determination to help his side in a crucial moment.

Lookman’s missed penalty denies Atalanta a comeback chance

Despite his brilliant start, Lookman had an opportunity to further reduce the deficit but failed to convert a crucial penalty.

Given the responsibility to take the spot-kick in the 60th minute after Juan Cuadrado was adjudged to have been fouled, the Nigerian forward stepped up confidently, but his effort was denied by Club Brugge’s goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who guessed the right direction and made a strong save.

The miss proved costly as it could have shifted the momentum in Atalanta’s favour and put the Belgian side under pressure in the final stages of the game.

Atalanta’s Champions League hopes hang in the balance

Despite Lookman’s rapid goal, Atalanta still faced an uphill battle, with Club Brugge holding a commanding 5-1 aggregate lead. Goals from Chemsdine Talbi and Ferran Jutglà had put the Belgian side in a dominant position.

However, Lookman’s strike injected some energy into Atalanta’s attack, keeping their faint hopes alive.

Lookman spotted in Atalanta training

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman is nearing his return to action after recovering from a knee injury as he was spotted in full team training with his Atalanta teammates.

Lookman has been injured since the eve of the final match day of the UEFA Champions League group stage, which Atalanta drew against Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The club confirmed he suffered a knee injury and will not return to action until the end of February, a significant miss for the Europa League holders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng