Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after three seasons at the Bergamo-based club

Lookman had a public fallout with manager Gian Piero Gasperini after missing a penalty against Club Brugge

The Italian Serie A club have named their asking price for the player and interest from Premier League clubs

Atalanta have reportedly named their asking price for Ademola Lookman with the attacker expected to leave the club this summer after three seasons in Italy.

Lookman was denied a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer citing reasons for the late offer and not much time to replace him on the window for rejecting the deal.

Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal for Atalanta against Empoli with Charles de Ketelarae. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

PSG failed to return in January after learning of Atalanta’s unwillingness not to accept an offer for him in January and the French club signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead.

The rumours around Lookman’s departure from the club escalated in the past days after his public fallout with Gasperini over his penalty miss against Club Brugge.

Gasperini called out Lookman after the 3-1 loss in the UEFA Champions League which led to Atalanta's elimination and named him the worst penalty taker he's ever seen.

The Super Eagles attacker fired back at the manager claiming his statements were not only hurtful but disrespectful after his contribution to the club's success last season.

The incident has not only heightened Lookman's departure rumours but also put Gasperini's future in doubt after the manager confirmed he will not renew his contract which expires in 2026.

Atalanta name asking price for Lookman

It was not like the incident with Gasperini changed anything, Lookman was expected to leave, but the clash with the manager will now hasten the process in the summer.

According to Ekrem Konur, La Dea has slapped a price tag of €60-65 million on Lookman to facilitate a swift departure in the summer transfer window of 2025.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year will not be short of suitors during the transfer window, with Premier League and Serie A clubs already showing interest.

According to Corriere della Sera, Atalanta president Luca Percassi confirmed that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are the three English clubs interested.

Ademola Lookman hugs fellow goalscorer Davide Zappacosta during Atalanta's 5-0 win over Empoli.

Italian clubs Juventus and Napoli are also interested. The Neapolitans were rumoured to be heavily interested as they saw him as the ideal replacement for Kvaratskhelia.

He is unlikely to remain in Italy and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards, with reports from the English media recently suggesting more clubs could show interest.

