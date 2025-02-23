Nigeria have suffered a huge blow ahead of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Two key players sustained injuries ahead of the must-win fixtures as the Super Eagles are determined to reposition themselves in the qualifying series

The three-time African champions take on Rwanda on March 21, before hosting the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later

Nigeria's chances of World Cup qualification have suffered a huge setback following injuries to two key Super Eagles players.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifying series, having failed to register a win in four matches played so far.

With 1-1 draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively and a 1-2 loss to Benin Republic, Nigeria are fifth in the group with three points.

Semi Ajayi is set for some time on the sidelines. Photo: Adam Fradgley.

Rwanda, South Africa and Benin lead the pack with 7 points each, while Lesotho are fourth with 5 points.

The qualifiers return on March 21, with the Super Eagles taking a trip to Kigali to face leaders Rwanda.

It's a must-win for Nigeria should they want to reposition themselves back in contention for the sole ticket in the group.

Four days later, the host Zimbabwe at the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and Eric Chelle will hope to claim maximum points from the fixtures.

Semi Ajayi, Dele-Bashiru suffer injury

Ahead of next month's matches, key defender Semi Ajayi sustained an injury while in action for West Brom in the Championship.

The 31-year-old suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the Baggies' 2-0 win over Oxford on Saturday.

He struggled to continue and was replaced by Mason Holgate shortly before halftime.

Also, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could be on the sidelines for some weeks after he sustained an ankle injury in Lazio's clash with Venezia, Football Italia reports.

The 24-year-old seemed to have sprained his leg while contending for the ball with Alessio Zerbin towards the end of the first half.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's injury would give Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle some concerns. Photo: Marco Rosi.

Two members of the medical team managed to carry him off the pitch, and after some time, he was replaced by Rade Belahyane.

Lazio head coach Marco Baroni disclosed that the player's injury status would be determined by doctors. The tactician added via Dazn:

“We have to verify his (Dele-Bashiru) condition. He felt pain when he took that shot. Playing every two or three days, it’s going to be difficult to get him recovered for the next match."

Injury for Semi Ajayi and Dele Bashiru will give Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle some concerns as both players are key members of the Nigerian national team.

The Franco-Malian tactician's main target is to ensure that Nigeria pick a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jacob Murphy turns down Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jacob Murphy seems uninterested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Earlier reports claim that Eric Chelle had extended an invite to the Nigeria-eligible player.

It was gathered that the star hoped to play for England in the future.

