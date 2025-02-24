Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to battle in the Istanbul derby in the Turkish Super League

Victor Osimhen is one of the most talked about players during the buildup to the big game in Turkey

Former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel has predicted how many goals the Nigerian star will score

Victor Osimhen is one of the most talked about players ahead of the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig tonight.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after his permanent moves failed and has been the club's best player and one of the best in the league.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 3-1 win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

The Istanbul derby this night will go a long way to decide the Turkish Super League title with the Lions six points clear of their rivals at the top of the table.

Osimhen has been one of the focal points for Galatasaray this season and he could further prove his worth tonight by influencing the game for Okan Buruk's side.

Babel predicts Osimhen’s goals

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has predicted the outcome of the Istanbul derby and added how many goals Osimhen will score at the RAMS Park tonight.

“My score prediction for the derby is 2-1 Galatasaray. Osimhen will score both goals," he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

If Babel’s predictions are right, then Galatasaray would be champions as it could be difficult for Jose Mourinho’s side to overturn a nine-point deficit in 12 games.

The Dutch star has played for four Turkish Super League clubs including Galatasaray, Besiktas, Kasimpasa and Eyupsor and he announced his retirement in November 2024.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who officiated the 2024 UEFA Champions League final has been chosen to officiate the derby on the request of both teams and Osimhen admits he does not care.

“Anyone can take office, I don't care,” he said.

Ryan Babel in action against Fenerbahce during his time at Galatasaray. Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu.

Pundit slams Buruk over Osimhen

Turkish pundit Serhat Ulueren has hit out at Buruk and Galatasaray for signing Victor Osimhen to compete for the league title only, despite his huge salary.

“You bring in Victor Osimhen and pay him a huge salary. If you only pay him to win the Turkish League championship, shame on you. Okan Buruk's vision should not be like this,” he told Telegol.

The Lions have won five of the last 10 championships and are no stranger to it. Hence, any player costing them that much should help them compete in Europe.

Gala have not won in Europe since the 2000 UEFA Cup during which Buruk was a player. Osimhen promised Galatasaray fans he would deliver the trophy but failed.

The Turkish giants were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after a 6-3 aggregate loss to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, including a 4-1 loss in the Netherlands.

Pundit shares Osimhen's secret

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit shared the secret to stopping Osimhen ahead of the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce tonight.

Former Besiktas star Tumer Metin claimed Jose Mourinho should man-mark the Super Eagles star even if he is going to drink water on the sidelines.

