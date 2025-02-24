Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to clash later today in the Turkish Super League top-of-the-table clash

The champions emerged victorious in the first leg 3-1 in Jose Mourinho’s first derby in the Turkish league

A former Besiktas star has told Mourinho the secret to stopping Victor Osimhen ahead of the second leg

A former Turkish international footballer has told Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce the secret to stopping Victor Osimhen ahead of the Istanbul derby later tonight.

Osimhen has been a force to reckon with since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after failing to secure a permanent move away from the club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after beating Fenerbahce 3-1 in September. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 25 goals contributions in 25 games across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League before Galatasaray were eliminated.

The champions face a difficult top-of-the-table title-deciding clash against fiercest rivals Fenerbahce later tonight and Osimhen is one of the players generating headlines.

Metin speaks on how to stop Osimhen

Former Turkish footballer Tumer Metin has issued a warning to Mourinho's Fenerbahce and told them how to stop Osimhen who could decide the match.

“If we get Osimhen from Galatasaray, he won't be able to go to the goal right now. I will give Djiku to Osimhen and say 'Wait on his back even when he goes to the edge of the pitch to drink water.’,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

The Lions are six points clear of their rivals and today's match could decide the title. Metin shares this sentiment and warned that this match is a must-win for Mourinho.

“This is a match that Fenerbahçe must win 100 percent. If you can't win, you can't close the gap in the remaining weeks. If you want to be champions, you have to win this match,” he said.

"Does Fenerbahçe have the potential to win the derby right now? It does. Fenerbahçe has transformed from the mess it was in the weeks it lost to Beşiktaş to a more organized, result-oriented team. You can call it the Mourinho effect.”

Victor Osimhen tackles Sofyan Amrabat during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Fenerbahce in September. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He flipped the advice and sent it to Okan Buruk’s team, claiming they could make their job easier for the rest of the season if they win.

“If Galatasaray wins, I think the season will be over. Even if Fenerbahçe makes it 12 out of 12 in the remaining matches, it may not be enough,” he said.

Mourinho is no stranger to facing Osimhen, as the two faced a couple of times during their times at AS Roma and Napoli. The Special One acknowledges the Nigerian as a good striker that reminds him of Didier Drogba.

Fenerbahce stars warned against Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Turkish pundit Serdar Ali Celikler warned Fenerbahce defenders against the threat posed by Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen ahead of the derby.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will clash in the Istanbul derby later today and the commentator believes strikers Osimhen and Yousef En-Nesyri will make the difference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng