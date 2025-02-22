Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after his public fallout with Gian Piero Gasperini

Lookman and Gasperini exchanged words after the Super Eagles forward missed a penalty against Club Brugge

The reigning African Footballer of the Year is not short of admirers and clubs are already lining up to sign him

Ademola Lookman is not short of admirers as he is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after a public fallout with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini on Tuesday evening.

Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after their 5-2 aggregate loss to Club Brugge, including a 3-1 loss at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

An incident ensued between Lookman and Gasperini after the match following the penalty miss during the game, which many believe could have turned it around for the team.

The Italian head coach publicly slated the Super Eagles star over the penalty miss, which the attacker responded to, claiming he was singled out disrespectfully.

The incident has escalated and put all parties involved under media scrutiny and it is expected to shake the club behind the scenes with changes expected in the summer.

Premier League clubs contact Atalanta

Lookman attempted to leave Atalanta last summer when Paris Saint-Germain came calling but La Dea blocked it because it happened late in the window.

The club blocked a potential move in January, but the versatile attacker will leave this summer and will not be short of suitors with top clubs already lining up.

According to Caught Offside, five clubs have already shown interest with four Premier League clubs among them, with the report adding that two of them have been in contact.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus are interested with the first two already in contact with Atalanta over the player ahead of the summer.

Lookman had previously played in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City and did not quite hit the heights, but is a better player than before.

According to Corriere della Sera, Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi had earlier spoken about Lookman's future and confirmed they will not block his exit if he desires to.

“We'll do everything. But he shouldn't stay reluctantly. After all, we replaced Zapata, Muriel, Gomez…” he said.

In Lookman's statement after Gasperini’s comments, he noted that a few things had happened behind the scenes that he failed to talk about and multiple reports in the Italian media confirmed that the relationship between the player and manager had been deteriorating since the summer.

According to Sport Face, the incident will impact Gasperini's future after the manager confirmed he will not extend his contract which ends in the summer of 2026 and could leave the club this summer.

Gasperini responds to Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Gasperini responded to Lookman's statement during his pre-match conference ahead of Atalanta's trip to Empoli on Sunday.

The manager failed to take responsibility for his harsh words but instead drew a false equivalence with the penalty incident between Lecce and Udinese.

