Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has formally announced his exit from Napoli, confirming long-standing rumours of a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Georgian winger posted an emotional goodbye video on social media, thanking the Serie A club, its supporters, and the city for an incredible chapter in his career.

According to Football Italia, Kvaratskhelia's transfer to PSG is reportedly worth over €70m and the Georgian forward will sign a contract worth €9m per season plus bonuses.

Kvaratskhelia, who joined Napoli in 2022 from Dinamo Batumi, made history as part of the team that won the Serie A title after the Diego Maradona era at the Italian club.

The 23-year-old winger was awarded the Serie A Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 season after leading Napoli to win the league title for the first time in 33 years.

According to Transfermarkt, Kvaratskhelia scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 34 league appearances in Napoli’s title-winning season.

Kvaratskhelia says goodbye to Napoli

Kvaratskhelia took to social media to express his gratitude to Napoli in an emotional video as he said goodbye to the Italian club.

“Hello, it’s hard for me, but it’s time to say goodbye,” said Kvaratskhelia.

“I spent an amazing time here, we shared a lot of memories together, experienced a lot of amazing emotions. Naples was my home, where I felt wonderful thanks to each of you.

“It was a great honour for me to wear this jersey. I would like to thank everyone who works at the club. I would like to thank the coaches, each member of staff, my teammates and the fans.

“I say goodbye, but you will always be in my heart, and I hope we will meet again. I know that your heart is very broken, but one day I will tell you everything. I want to wish you success, to give this city, these people the Scudetto.”

Napoli eye Lookman as Kvaratskhelia’s replacement

As Kvaratskhelia prepares to leave, Napoli is already setting its sights on a possible replacement.

Atalanta and Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the void left by the Georgian.

Lookman has enjoyed a stellar season with Atalanta, and his speed, creativity, and goal-scoring ability would be a great addition to the Napoli attack.

Comparing Lookman and Kvaratskhelia's stats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has nine goals and five assists in 17 Serie A games this season to put Atalanta in the title race against Inter Milan and Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia on the other hand, was named the Serie A most valuable player in the title-winning season of 2022/23 after scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists for Napoli.

This season, he has five goals and three assists in 17 games under Antonio Conte, but will not be adding to that tally after announcing his departure.

