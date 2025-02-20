Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored another spectacular goal for Galatasaray against AZ Alkmaar

Galatasaray have been eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after losing to AZ Alkmaar 6-3 on aggregate

The Turkish champions lost the first leg 4-1 in the Netherlands and drew 2-2 at their home stadium in Istanbul

Victor Osimhen scored a spectacular goal for Galatasaray against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League but it was not enough to save his team from elimination.

Galatasaray were eliminated from the Europa League after losing their knockout playoff match against Dutch opponent AZ Alkmaar 6-3 on aggregate.

Victor Osimhen picks the ball after scoring for Galatasaray in the Europa League. Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions lost 4-1 at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar in the first leg, finishing the game with 10 men and were unable to turn it around in the second leg.

Osimhen scores spectacular goal

AZ Alkmaar raced to a 2-0 lead making the job even more difficult for Galatasaray as the Eredivisie team were leading 6-1 on aggregate as at that time.

As seen in a video on social media, Osimhen scored a bullet shot to draw one back, he pounced on a cross from Lucas Torreira and sent a bullet shot into the net from outside the box.

Hungarian star Roland Sallai scored the second goal minutes later but it was not enough for the Lions as they were eliminated from the competition on aggregate score.

Sallah analyses Galatasaray’s performances

Osimhen's fellow goalscorer Sallai spoke to the media after the game admitting the game was lost in the first leg, which eventually cost them the tie.

“We played much better than the first match. Unfortunately, we conceded too many goals in that match. We had to play too many risky games. Unfortunately, we couldn't do it,” he said as quoted by GS TV.

He quickly shifted focus to the upcoming Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce on Monday evening, a match that will go a long way in deciding the title.

“Now we have a very important match to prepare for on Monday. The most important match we will play in the league,” he concluded.

Okan Buruk apologises to Galatasaray fans

Head coach Okan Buruk speaking during his post-match conference admitted things did not go well for his team and apologised to the fans for their failure.

“Our aim was to get into the game with an early goal and put our opponent in a difficult position. We wanted to get into the round but we couldn’t find that early goal. We fell behind 1-0 with the goal we conceded. We were better at the beginning of the second half,” he said.

“We disappointed our fans today. We disappointed them in Europe. We have a very good chance to make them very happy. We are sorry on behalf of Turkish football.”

“We had dreams such as winning, advancing to the next round, going higher. We could not achieve this. I am sorry in this sense because we could not provide enough support in terms of country points,” he concluded.

Fenerbahce stars warned against Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Turkish commentator Serdar Ali Celikler warned Fenerbahce defenders against the threat posed by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will clash in the Istanbul derby on Monday evening and the pundit believe strikers Osimhen and Yousef En-Nesyri will make the difference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng