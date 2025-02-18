Victor Osimhen scored twice in Galatasaray’s 2-1 win over Rizespor, extending their lead at the top of the table to six points

The Nigerian forward confidently declared that Galatasaray is “not afraid” of Mourinho’s Fenerbahce ahead of their crucial derby clash

Galatasaray is in firm control of the title race, with Osimhen playing a pivotal role in their championship push

Victor Osimhen once again proved why he is one of the deadliest strikers in football, delivering a match-winning performance in Galatasaray’s 2-1 victory over Rizespor on Monday night.

The Super Eagles forward scored twice, securing three crucial points for Okan Buruk’s team and extending their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to six points.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu



Osimhen opened the scoring just two minutes into the second half, leaping above defenders to head in a precise cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 47th minute.

Although Rizespor responded quickly, levelling the score in the 54th minute through Abdullahi Sowe, Osimhen had the final say.

In the 86th minute, the former Napoli striker capitalised on a defensive error and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to seal the win for Galatasaray.

Osimhen fires warning to Mourinho

Following the match, Osimhen sent a bold message to Jose Mourinho, who currently manages second-placed Fenerbahce.

With the two Turkish giants set to face off in a crucial derby next Monday, the 26-year-old Nigerian forward made it clear that Galatasaray is not intimidated by their city rivals.

“It will be a normal match. We are not afraid of Fenerbahce. We are ready,” Osimhen confidently stated after his brace against Rizespor.

His words signal Galatasaray’s determination to maintain their dominance and take another step toward securing the league title.

With Osimhen in top form after netting 14 goals in 19 appearances in the league for Galatasaray per TransferMarkt, Fenerbahce will have a tough task stopping Galatasaray’s attacking force.

Mourinho, known for his tactical expertise, will need to devise a solid game plan to contain the in-form Nigerian striker.

Galatasaray takes control of the title race

Galatasaray now holds a six-point lead over Fenerbahce, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter in the Istanbul derby.

A win in next week’s clash would further strengthen their grip on the title, while a loss could open the door for Mourinho’s side to close the gap.

Osimhen’s ability to deliver in crucial moments makes him an invaluable asset for Galatasaray. If he continues this level of performance, he could be the key to their championship success this season.

Osimhen powers Galatasaray to historic win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen scored two brilliant headers to help Galatasaray secure an important away victory over Rizespor in the Turkish Super League matchday 23.

Galatasaray came into the match off the back of an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away at AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs first legs in the Netherlands.

Rizespor held their ground against the champions in the first half, which ended goalless at halftime, but the league leaders came alive in the second half to secure the win.

