Galatasaray have been eliminated from the UEFA Europa League in the knockout playoffs

The Turkish champions were defeated 6-3 on aggregate by Dutch opposition AZ Alkmaar

Consequently, Victor Osimhen has broken two of his promises to the fans after the elimination

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli and impressed early into his loan move and the club are considering signing him permanently.

Victor Osimhen argues with referee Anthony Taylor during Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

He missed the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs after accumulating three yellow cards in the group stage and Galatasaray were battered 4-1 in the Netherlands.

The Napoli-owned forward returned for the second leg and scored one of their two goals, but it was not enough for the Turkish champions to progress to the round of 16.

Osimhen breaks promises to Galatasaray fans

The Nigerian forward after scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League group stage made a promise to Galatasaray fans.

“I said I would score a goal, and I did. I promise you one more thing: I will bring the UEFA Cup to Turkey,” Osimhen told Parcali Sportz.

The Turkish champions have not won the competition since 2000 when it was still the UEFA Cup and head coach Okan Buruk was part of the winning team.

The Nigerian forward after returning from injury before the second leg spoke to Fotomac and promised the fans yet again that the Lions will progress to the next round.

“The return match in Istanbul will be very different. With the support of our fans, we will show them the true power of Galatasaray,” Osimhen said, as quoted by Fotomac.

“I will score my goals. Leave AZ Alkmaar to me. We will be the side that advances. I am sure of that. Everyone should keep their morale high.”

Galatasaray’s elimination means both promises were not fulfilled and the Turkish champions will go another season without a European trophy.

Buruk explains Osimhen's substitution

Okan Buruk subbed Osimhen in the 80th minute despite chasing goals and being the team's best goalscorer and the manager explained his decision afterwards.

“Since our other forward Morata was injured, we took Osimhen off in the last 10 minutes,” he said as quoted by GS TV.

Berat Lus replaces Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

“It wasn't the night we wanted. We were more hopeful. If we had scored the first goal, we could have gotten into the game even more. We can name a few names in good form in terms of performance, but we were below average in terms of team performance.”

Up next for the champions is the Istanbul derby against fiercest rivals Fenerbahce, which won their Europa League tie 5-2 against RSC Anderlecht.

