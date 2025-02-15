Galatasaray lost their UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs first leg 4-1 away to Dutch team AZ Alkmaar

Victor Osimhen missed the match due to suspension after receiving three yellow cards in the group stage

The Napoli-owned forward has made a promise to the Galatasaray fans ahead of the second leg at home

Victor Osimhen has confidently made a promise to Galatasaray fans ahead of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs second leg match against AZ Alkmaar next week.

Galatasaray were embarrassed 4-1 in the first leg at the AFAS Stadium, finishing the match with 10 men in a generally overwhelming match for the Turkish champions.

Galatasaray stars applaud the travelling fans after defeat to AZ Alkmaar. Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen missed the match after accumulating three yellow cards in the group stages, including on the final day during the 2-1 loss to another Dutch side, AFC Ajax.

Osimhen promises Galatasaray fans

The result sent shockwaves across Turkish football after their champions were embarrassed by a team in fourth place on the Dutch Eredivisie table.

Osimhen has spoken about that match and promised Galatasaray fans that whatever happens, the Turkish champions will progress to the next round on Thursday.

“The return match in Istanbul will be very different. With the support of our fans, we will show them the true power of Galatasaray,” Osimhen said, as quoted by Fotomac.

“I will score my goals. Leave AZ Alkmaar to me. We will be the side that advances. I am sure of that. Everyone should keep their morale high.”

The Super Eagles forward will return straight to the lineup for the match and yet again go alone in attack after new loan striker Alvaro Morata suffered an injury.

The Nigerian forward promised to deliver the Europa League trophy to Istanbul for the first time in 25 years when he joined in September 2024.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk echoed Osimhen’s message, claiming his team will not give up and will turn up with a better performance in the second leg at home.

"We will play the second match at our home field. We have not given up hope there, either. Let me underline that. There is everything in football,” he told GS TV.

“There have been many such comebacks. We will believe in it. We will prepare better for that match. We will work to make peace with the people we have upset.”

“We will not give up hope. We will try to do our best on our home field. Just as we lost on our home field today, a team with our quality will do even better. We will do our best. We will play to turn the second game around with the same seriousness and concentration.”

Up next for the champions is an away match against Rizespor on Monday, after which they will host AZ Alkmaar, followed by the fierce derby against Fenerbahce.

Osimhen’s absence blamed for Galatasaray's loss

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish commentator blamed Osimhen's absence for Galatasaray's embarrassing defeat in the Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar.

Onder Ozen admitted that the Super Eagles forward would have made a difference for Okan Buruk's side, who were poor in every phase during the defeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng